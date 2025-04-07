The federal government has asked a judge to dismiss a University of Minnesota student’s petition demanding his release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, arguing the court does not have the authority to review the “discretionary decision” of its agents.
Doğukan Günaydin, a master’s student at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management who is from Turkey, has remained in custody since his March 27 arrest outside his St. Paul apartment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the arrest stemmed from Günaydin’s drunken driving conviction from 2023.
The 28-year-old alleges his detainment violated his rights and demanded his release in a court filing last week. In his petition known as a writ, Günaydin argued he was not told the reason for his arrest and his cellphone was seized, leaving him without access to friends, family or attorney for hours.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko on Wednesday ordered the federal government to explain why Günaydin should not be released from the Sherburne County jail and have his visa returned while the case plays out in court.
In a 19-page response to the judge’s order, the U.S. Attorney’s Office representing President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet argued the federal court cannot weigh in on ICE’s decision to detain or arrest Günaydin.
“This Court has no jurisdiction to review the discretionary decision of ICE to commence removal proceedings against Doğukan,” officials said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office further pointed to a bond hearing for Günaydin scheduled Tuesday morning in immigration court, which officials called the “sole forum” for where he’s able to raise his concerns.
“That will present him with the first opportunity to make substantive arguments regarding his removability as well as his detention,” the response said. “This Court should allow those proceedings to play out.”