Immigration detentions of international students expand beyond protesters

Legal questions and controversy are growing about immigration enforcement against international students after ICE’s arrest of a Turkish MBA student, Doğukan Günaydin, at the University of Minnesota last Friday.
The Department of Homeland Security told the Associated Press that the arrest followed the revocation of the student’s visa due to a DUI offense, and is not related to campus activism.
DWI arrests are a common way for unlawful immigrants to catch the attention of U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), and the agency has prioritized such cases in recent months amid President Trump’s push for mass deportations. But until now, different policies have applied to foreigners on student visas.
“As long as you’re going to school full-time, paying your tuition, and not violating your status by working without authorization, there’s no reason for [ICE] to say they’re pulling you out of school … this is an expansion that has not been recognized in the law," said attorney David Wilson, who has represented other student visa holders but is not connected to the case.
He added: “If they were convicted of certain theft offenses, felonies … drug offenses, those categories of crimes remain fair game. A DWI is not on the books right now that way.”
Wilson noted that the Department of State implemented a policy nearly a decade ago to cancel international students’ visas following a DWI arrest; if they left the country and wanted to return, they would have to apply for a new visa and undergo a medical exam to assess whether they had addiction issues. But those students were permitted to continue their college education, according to Wilson. He said the department stopped the practice of revoking visas over DWIs about a year later.
While a student visa can be revoked, “there’s nothing saying ICE has the authority to pick someone up because of this,” said Wilson. Taking someone out of school and putting the student in jail “is a whole new world and there’s no authority for that that’s been established.”
In the early hours of a Saturday in June 2023, a Minneapolis police officer noticed Günaydin’s Volkswagen Jetta nearly hit a stop light, jump a curb and weave in and out of traffic.