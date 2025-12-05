Twin Cities religious leaders unite to support Somali community and condemn Trump attacks

A broad swath of religious leaders packed into a south Minneapolis mosque on Thursday to show solidarity and condemn ongoing attacks from President Donald Trump against Minnesota’s Somali community.
The crowd of more than 50 inside of Umatul Islam Center consisted of imams, pastors, rabbis and leaders from other religions who took turns cheering in support of Somali neighbors and booing Trump — who recently called Somalis “garbage” — and reports of the increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence in the Twin Cities targeting the Somali population.
“No human being is garbage, Mr. President, and shame on you for saying so,” said Rev. Paul Graham of St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls. “In the name of Jesus, I rebuke those hateful words. The Somali community in Minnesota are our neighbors, brothers and sisters, children of God, fellow Americans.”
The multifaith gathering comes amid reports of additional federal agents sent into the Twin Cities to carry out immigration enforcement geared toward Somalis. The operation began as Trump made xenophobic remarks, said he wants to send them back to Somalia and lobbed criticisms of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is Somali.
It also comes amid ongoing prosecutions in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scandal, in which nearly 80 people have been charged. Most defendants are Somali Minnesotans, but many residents have condemned the framing by Trump and others. They say the crimes of individuals are being used to justify broad immigration enforcement that puts Minnesota’s Somalis in danger of being detained, including those who are law-abiding citizens. Nearly all of the 108,000 Somali people living in Minnesota are citizens or legal residents.
Videos from neighbors and advocates began popping up on TikTok and other platforms across the greater Minneapolis area this week, showing ICE and other federal agents in and around housing complexes and strip mall parking lots questioning or arresting people who appear to be Somali. Advocates have said it’s an operation based off racism, and at least one Somali U.S. citizen has been detained so far.
Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker, who leads the congregation at Mount Zion Temple in St. Paul, said the targeting of Somalis is only the tip of the iceberg with the current administration, and he believes all minority groups will also be put in the crosshairs. He said it’s wrong for Trump to paint the entire Somali community as “garbage” when only a few participated in the scandal.
“When we know that when a few people commit crimes, it does not implicate an entire community, and to say so is racist, xenophobic and just wrong,” Spilker said.