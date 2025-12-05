Twin Cities religious leaders unite to support Somali community and condemn Trump attacks

It also comes amid ongoing prosecutions in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scandal, in which nearly 80 people have been charged. Most defendants are Somali Minnesotans, but many residents have condemned the framing by Trump and others. They say the crimes of individuals are being used to justify broad immigration enforcement that puts Minnesota’s Somalis in danger of being detained, including those who are law-abiding citizens. Nearly all of the 108,000 Somali people living in Minnesota are citizens or legal residents.