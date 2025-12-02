Minneapolis

Live: Minneapolis officials address reports of Trump administration targeting Somali migrants

December 2, 2025
Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, center, speaks during news conference on Tuesday, to address potential federal targeting of Somali immigrants in the Twin Cities. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The New York Times reports that the ICE operation comes as President Donald Trump has used increasingly inflammatory language to attack Somalis in recent days.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul are addressing reports of the Trump administration targeting Twin Cities Somali migrants. President Donald Trump has claimed without citing evidence that “Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for prey.”

Star Tribune staff

