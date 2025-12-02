The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul are addressing reports of the Trump administration targeting Twin Cities Somali migrants. President Donald Trump has claimed without citing evidence that “Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for prey.”
Live: Minneapolis officials address reports of Trump administration targeting Somali migrants
December 2, 2025
The New York Times reports that the ICE operation comes as President Donald Trump has used increasingly inflammatory language to attack Somalis in recent days.
Live: Minneapolis officials address reports of Trump administration targeting Somali migrants
The New York Times reports that the ICE operation comes as President Donald Trump has used increasingly inflammatory language to attack Somalis in recent days.