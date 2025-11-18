Federal agents confronted by protesters during operation at St. Paul paper distributor

A spokeswoman for Bro-Tex declined to comment on the presence of federal agents at the company’s St. Paul headquarters. Founded in 1923 as the Minnesota Rag and Paper Stock Company, Bro-Tex has grown from a rag recycler into a manufacturer of non-woven wipers, specialty wipes, sorbents and reclaimed cloth products. It employs between 51 and 200 people, according to its LinkedIn page. The company also makes private-label items and, through its Midwest Floating Island division, produces floating wetlands that improve water quality and support wildlife.