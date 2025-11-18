Federal agents confronted by protesters during operation at St. Paul paper distributor

Federal agents and protesters converged Tuesday morning at a St. Paul paper distribution company, where city officials say they are monitoring the situation.
The agents, wearing FBI and DEA vests, stood outside Bro-Tex, Inc. in an industrial area near the Midway neighborhood. Some stood guard as others entered and exited the building around yellow crime scene tape. The nature of the operation was not clear and law enforcement on scene would not elaborate.
Former interim City Council Member Matt Privratsky said he saw at least one officer in an ICE uniform at Bro-Tex.
Dozens of protesters began to gather and shout “shame!” as the agents, some masked and others wearing tactical helmets, looked on and then used chemical irritants to push the crowd back. One protester broke out a window on one of the unmarked vehicles.
As of about 11 a.m. the agents had left the scene, but several protesters remained. The officers shoved some protesters out of the way as they tried to stop the vans from leaving. Many protesters spit on the cars, some chanted “show your face” at the officers wearing coverings.
An FBI spokesperson told the Minnesota Star Tribune the agency “is assisting our federal partners” and directed media inquiries to ICE, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Erik Alarcon said he got a call at 9:27 a.m. from his parents saying “they had come in and grabbed some of our family members that are inside.”
A cousin and uncle were taken away, but agents didn’t say why they were there or why they were taking anyone into custody.