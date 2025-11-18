St. Paul

Federal agents confronted by protesters during operation at St. Paul paper distributor

City officials said they are monitoring the situation.

By Louis Krauss and

Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2025 at 5:12PM
Federal agents were on the scene of St. Paul paper manufacturer Bro-Tex, Inc., where protesters gathered Tuesday morning. (Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Federal agents and protesters converged Tuesday morning at a St. Paul paper distribution company, where city officials say they are monitoring the situation.

The agents, wearing FBI and DEA vests, stood outside Bro-Tex, Inc. in an industrial area near the Midway neighborhood. Some stood guard as others entered and exited the building around yellow crime scene tape. The nature of the operation was not clear and law enforcement on scene would not elaborate.

Former interim City Council Member Matt Privratsky said he saw at least one officer in an ICE uniform at Bro-Tex.

Dozens of protesters began to gather and shout “shame!” as the agents, some masked and others wearing tactical helmets, looked on and then used chemical irritants to push the crowd back. One protester broke out a window on one of the unmarked vehicles.

As of about 11 a.m. the agents had left the scene, but several protesters remained. The officers shoved some protesters out of the way as they tried to stop the vans from leaving. Many protesters spit on the cars, some chanted “show your face” at the officers wearing coverings.

An FBI spokesperson told the Minnesota Star Tribune the agency “is assisting our federal partners” and directed media inquiries to ICE, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Erik Alarcon said he got a call at 9:27 a.m. from his parents saying “they had come in and grabbed some of our family members that are inside.”

A cousin and uncle were taken away, but agents didn’t say why they were there or why they were taking anyone into custody.

“If working in this country is a crime, then God forbid these people are criminals but everyone in here has worked for more than 20 years,” Alarcon said, fighting back tears. “My mom started working here in 1999. This was her first job.”

Alarcon, 24, of Minneapolis, said his cousin tried running away before he was caught.

“They’re just coming to work, bro that’s all it is; all it really was,” he said. “Everyone in there is a law-abiding citizen. They work. Great people. When I was sick everyone was helping my mom with every situation, everyone helped my mom in the toughest time of our lives.”

St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Toy Vixayvong said the department is not involved and that the action was a federal criminal investigation. A spokesperson for Mayor Melvin Carter said the city is tracking the action at Bro-Tex. City Council Member Molly Coleman said the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was not involved.

A spokeswoman for Bro-Tex declined to comment on the presence of federal agents at the company’s St. Paul headquarters. Founded in 1923 as the Minnesota Rag and Paper Stock Company, Bro-Tex has grown from a rag recycler into a manufacturer of non-woven wipers, specialty wipes, sorbents and reclaimed cloth products. It employs between 51 and 200 people, according to its LinkedIn page. The company also makes private-label items and, through its Midwest Floating Island division, produces floating wetlands that improve water quality and support wildlife.

Sarah Nelson and Emmy Martin of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

