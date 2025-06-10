Federal indictment: 900-pound meth seizure in Twin Cities storage unit preceded raids in 8 locations

Federal searches conducted in eight places across the Twin Cities metro last week were sparked by the discovery of over 900 pounds of methamphetamine in a Burnsville storage unit, according to an indictment filed Tuesday.
The raids as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization were authorized by a judge on May 30 after a prior and unrelated search of the storage unit turned up concealed vials of crystal methamphetamine estimated to be worth between $22 million to $25 million, the court filing said.
The details were included in an indictment against Isabel Lopez, 27, of St. Paul, who is charged with with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees as part of the protests outside Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on E. Lake Street in Minneapolis.
The searches, carried out June 3 in Burnsville, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Minneapolis and Northfield, started at 6 a.m. that day and culminated in a tumultuous exchange between protesters and law enforcement at the restaurant when a crowd clashed with officers over worries an immigration raid was underway.
The new details contained in the indictment reveal the impetus for the searches stem from an attempt to seize evidence related to a “large and ongoing investigation” into drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking and firearm violations for an entity that has ties to transnational criminal organizations. The warrants remain under seal.
Agents in the court filings said the searches of a Northfield residence turned up two gold-plated firearms with adornments similar to other weapons used by and seized from narco-traffickers. In another search at a Burnsville business, agents seized portraits of drug trafficker Tony Montana, famously portrayed by Al Pacino in the movie “Scarface.”
“Such ‘homage’ images are regularly observed by law enforcement in the homes and businesses of those involved in the drug and related money laundering trades,” the indictment read.
The indictment said the agents’ attempt to seize evidence was cut short when protesters gathered at Las Cuatros Milpas, 1526 E. Lake St. The scene drew protests and questions from Minneapolis elected officials over whether the city’s policies about not assisting in federal immigration enforcement efforts were followed.