Federal indictment: 900-pound meth seizure in Twin Cities storage unit preceded raids in 8 locations

The details are contained in a newly filed indictment of a St. Paul woman charged in the aftermath of the raids.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 10:14PM
Federal officials seized 900 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from a Burnsville storage unit valued at between $22-25 million in an investigation that set off several narcotics and human trafficking raids at eight locations across the Twin Cities, according to a federal indictment. (U.S. District Court)

Federal searches conducted in eight places across the Twin Cities metro last week were sparked by the discovery of over 900 pounds of methamphetamine in a Burnsville storage unit, according to an indictment filed Tuesday.

The raids as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization were authorized by a judge on May 30 after a prior and unrelated search of the storage unit turned up concealed vials of crystal methamphetamine estimated to be worth between $22 million to $25 million, the court filing said.

The details were included in an indictment against Isabel Lopez, 27, of St. Paul, who is charged with with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees as part of the protests outside Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on E. Lake Street in Minneapolis.

The searches, carried out June 3 in Burnsville, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Minneapolis and Northfield, started at 6 a.m. that day and culminated in a tumultuous exchange between protesters and law enforcement at the restaurant when a crowd clashed with officers over worries an immigration raid was underway.

The new details contained in the indictment reveal the impetus for the searches stem from an attempt to seize evidence related to a “large and ongoing investigation” into drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking and firearm violations for an entity that has ties to transnational criminal organizations. The warrants remain under seal.

Agents in the court filings said the searches of a Northfield residence turned up two gold-plated firearms with adornments similar to other weapons used by and seized from narco-traffickers. In another search at a Burnsville business, agents seized portraits of drug trafficker Tony Montana, famously portrayed by Al Pacino in the movie “Scarface.”

“Such ‘homage’ images are regularly observed by law enforcement in the homes and businesses of those involved in the drug and related money laundering trades,” the indictment read.

The indictment said the agents’ attempt to seize evidence was cut short when protesters gathered at Las Cuatros Milpas, 1526 E. Lake St. The scene drew protests and questions from Minneapolis elected officials over whether the city’s policies about not assisting in federal immigration enforcement efforts were followed.

Two protesters were arrested in the immediate aftermath, including a 33-year-old man charged with assaulting a Minneapolis police officer. Minneapolis police officials said the agency wasn’t involved in the planning or execution of the federal search warrant but assisted with crowd control and deescalation after about an hour. Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies also helped with crowd control, the indictment said, and a detective was initially on scene related to the labor trafficking investigation as the crowd grew.

Body camera footage from law enforcement at the scene led to Lopez’s arrest, the indictment said. A still image from footage purports to show Lopez throwing a softball at the back of a sheriff’s deputy and other alleged attempts to shove and kick FBI agents.

A grand jury further charged Lopez with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and a third count of assaulting officers after she’s alleged to have punched an FBI officer in the head during her arrest.

“Assaulting a law enforcement officer engaged in their lawful duties, or damaging government property during a protest, is not protected under the First Amendment — it is a criminal offense,” said Special Agent in Charge Alvin Winston Sr. of the FBI in Minneapolis. “The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will use every available resource to investigate these acts, identify those responsible, and ensure they are held accountable under the law.” 

Lopez appeared in U.S. District Court Tuesday and will remain jailed pending a detention hearing on Thursday. As of late Tuesday afternoon she has yet to secure a defense attorney.

Gold-plated handguns seized from a Northfield resident that federal authorities say bear insignia from similar firearms used by and seized by narcotics traffickers, according to a federal indictment. (U.S. District Court)
Portraits from the film "Scarface" seized from a Burnsville business during a June 3 raid, one of eight by federal law enforcement. "Such 'homage' images are regularly observed by law enforcement as adornments to the walls of homes and businesses of those involved in the drug and related money laundering trades," according to a federal indictment. (U.S. District Court)
Body camera footage of Isabel Lopez after protests broke out during a federal raid at Los Cuatros Milpas restaurant in Minneapolis, according to a federal indictment. (U.S. District Court)
Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

