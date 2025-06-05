What we know about the federal raids across the Twin Cities

A federal law enforcement raid at a Lake Street Mexican restaurant that led to a confrontation between authorities and witnesses was one of eight conducted Tuesday across the Twin Cities.
Minnesota Star Tribune reporters were on the scene, capturing the chaotic militarized response and the clash with protesters.
Here’s what we know so far about what happened.
How did the raid unfold?
The raid on Tuesday that drew protestors to Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatro Milpas on Lake Street in South Minneapolis was part of an investigation into a “transnational criminal organization,” according to federal officials.
It was one of eight carried out Tuesday in the Twin Cities. Authorities said the raids were focused on human and drug trafficking as well as money laundering.
One of those searches included the restaurant owner’s second location in Bloomington, at 415 E. 78th St., police confirmed.
U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) described the raids as part of a "groundbreaking criminal operation" that marked a “new chapter in how we confront complex, multidimensional threats.”
Social media photos and videos Tuesday showed armed federal agents concentrated around the restaurant at 1526 E. Lake St. The scene triggered worry among bystanders that an immigration raid was underway.