Minneapolis

What we know about the federal raids across the Twin Cities

The raid of a south Minneapolis Mexican restaurant set off fears of an immigration raid, but authorities later said a whole series of local raids was focused on drug and human trafficking as well as money laundering.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 3:49PM
People protest law enforcement as they try to remove someone they detained outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant in Minneapolis on Tuesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A federal law enforcement raid at a Lake Street Mexican restaurant that led to a confrontation between authorities and witnesses was one of eight conducted Tuesday across the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Star Tribune reporters were on the scene, capturing the chaotic militarized response and the clash with protesters.

Here’s what we know so far about what happened.

How did the raid unfold?

The raid on Tuesday that drew protestors to Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatro Milpas on Lake Street in South Minneapolis was part of an investigation into a “transnational criminal organization,” according to federal officials.

It was one of eight carried out Tuesday in the Twin Cities. Authorities said the raids were focused on human and drug trafficking as well as money laundering.

One of those searches included the restaurant owner’s second location in Bloomington, at 415 E. 78th St., police confirmed.

U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) described the raids as part of a "groundbreaking criminal operation" that marked a “new chapter in how we confront complex, multidimensional threats.”

Social media photos and videos Tuesday showed armed federal agents concentrated around the restaurant at 1526 E. Lake St. The scene triggered worry among bystanders that an immigration raid was underway.

Protestors mobilized and headed to the scene. Videos of protesters yelling “shame” and tussling with law enforcement quickly spread online, with people decrying the raid.

What agencies were involved?

The raids were Minnesota’s first under the umbrella of a new federal Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF).

Witnesses reported seeing a truck from the Department of Homeland Security and masked agents bearing DEA, FBI, ICE and later, ATF badges along Lake Street. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in St. Paul said its agents came to the scene to assist with the crowd, supplemented by personnel from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minneapolis police.

Was anyone charged or arrested as part of the operation?

No charges or arrests related to the operation have been made.

Calls to Las Cuatro Milpas went directly to voicemail. Owner Hector Hernandez — who has not been charged in connection with the search — did not respond to a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter’s attempts to reach him at his residence or via email.

Two Minneapolis men were jailed and could be charged Thursday on allegations they assaulted a Minneapolis police officer in the aftermath of the raid.

What have officials said?

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the law enforcement agencies’ militarized response, which included masked agents and an armored vehicle, “tone deaf.”

“When community members that are already rightfully afraid see some of these heavily armored vehicles, with people in fatigues getting out of them, look, I understand,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “That’s understandable fear. I had the same concern myself.”

Law enforcement officials criticized protesters, saying some fought with federal officers during the search. They also cited the responses of some elected city officials.

“It is not OK for people to obstruct law enforcement when we are trying to obtain evidence,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said.

O’Hara said the “irresponsible misinformation shared on social media by some officials” Tuesday did not help the situation.

“That kind of rhetoric is harmful and only served to inflame tensions, increasing the danger to everyone involved,” O’Hara said.

Did Minneapolis police play a role?

O’Hara said the police department did not participate in the raid itself, but officers were on hand to work on crowd control.

O’Hara said he informed federal authorities about his concerns that “the manner in which it was executed was tone deaf to the reality of tensions and fear in our community.” He also reaffirmed Minneapolis police would continue to not participate in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

What happens next?

Records tied to the search remain under seal as charges have not been brought. Immigrant rights groups are planning a press conference and demonstration on Thursday afternoon at Minneapolis City Hall.

Star Tribune staff Sarah Nelson, Kyeland Jackson, Louis Krauss and Paul Walsh contributed to this story.

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

