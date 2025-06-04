Read ICE’s full statement on federal law enforcement operation in Minneapolis

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement explained its involvement in a federal law enforcement operation centered around a Mexican restaurant in south Minneapolis with a prepared statement released a few hours later.
ICE said that the raid was a “groundbreaking criminal operation” that represents “a new chapter in how we confront complex, multidimensional threats.”
Minnesota officials including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the large-scale daytime law enforcement operation was not related to immigration.
Here is the full statement from ICE Homeland Security Investigations St. Paul Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt:
“Federal investigators conducted a groundbreaking criminal operation today- Minnesota’s first under the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) umbrella – marking a new chapter in how we confront complex, multidimensional threats. From drug smuggling to criminal labor trafficking, this operation showcases the breadth of our collective missions and the strength of a united front. This HSI led investigation wouldn’t have been possible without the extraordinary collaboration of our state partners and federal HSTF partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, IRS-CI, DEA, ERO, ATF, USMS, DSS, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, TSA and local law enforcement. Together, we are safeguarding communities, protecting national security, and setting a new standard of joint enforcement efforts.”