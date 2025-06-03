ICE agents surround south Minneapolis restaurant

In 2019, the Star Tribune interviewed the restaurant’s owner at the time, Hector Hernandez, amid concerns about an immigration crackdown during President Donald Trump’s first term. Hernandez said he posted “Make tacos, not walls” signs to be funny. A lot of passersby take pictures and come inside, but “they don’t take it seriously or personally,” he noted. People are worried, but there is nothing they can do, Hernandez explained.