ICE agents surround south Minneapolis restaurant

More than two dozen law enforcement agents — including ICE, FBI, police and ATF agents — converged Tuesday on a south Minneapolis Mexican restaurant.
Minneapolis Council Member Jason Chavez said he ran over to Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue South on Tuesday morning after receiving a video of a “militarized operation” happening there.
“I’m here right now, and we’re still trying to get all the information that we can,” Chavez said.
A Department of Homeland Security truck was on the scene, according to Chavez, who added that the Minneapolis Police Department assisted with closing off parts of Lake Street.
The Minneapolis Police Department posted on its X account that it was not involved with any immigration enforcement effort but that its officers were on hand for crowd control. Police Chief Brian O’Hara was at the scene.
Dozens of protesters were yelling “shame” and tussling with law enforcement. One was standing on the side of an armored vehicle.
Immigration advocate Emilia Gonzalez Avalos posted on Facebook that a targeted operation was happening at the 4 Milpas restaurant — also known as Las Cuatro Milpas — and elected officials and immigration advocates were on site.
“They haven’t told us much — I know that there was apparently a search warrant,” Chavez said. “There’s a lot of tensions here because from our understanding, we still have people that are inside right now that are workers.”