Federal operation at Lake Street restaurant that drew protests was one of 8 across Twin Cities

Photos of the raid showed protestors clashing with federal agents as they surrounded a south Minneapolis restaurant.

By Sarah Nelson,

Kyeland Jackson and

Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 9:03PM
Law enforcement stand outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on Tuesday in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A convergence of federal agents at a Lake Street Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis that led to an intense confrontation between authorities and protesters alarmed by the show of force was one of eight operations conducted Tuesday across the Twin Cities.

In the aftermath of the search at Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatros Milpas, which focused on human and drug trafficking as well as money laundering, city officials on Wednesday criticized out protesters for throwing items or getting into altercations during the investigation, while also calling the law enforcement agencies’ militant response that included masked agents and an armored vehicle on the streets “tone deaf.”

“When community members are already rightfully afraid see some of these heavily armored vehicles, with people in fatigues getting out of them, look, I understand,” Frey said. “That’s understandable fear. I had the same concern myself.”

Social media photos and videos emerged midday Tuesday depicted armed federal law enforcement agents concentrating around the restaurant at 1526 E. Lake St. in a scene that sparked worry and confusion among bystanders that an immigration raid was underway, confusion only deepened by Minneapolis’ status as a sanctuary city for migrants.

People watch in the rain as some protested law enforcement outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on Tuesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Federal agencies have denied the investigation pertained to immigration enforcement, but rather, was part of a broader, national initiative targeting criminal activity. Records tied to the search remain under seal as charges have not been brought.

Speaking alongside Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Frey, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said the investigation was one of eight search warrants carried out in Minnesota, with other searches taking place elsewhere in Hennepin County and other counties in the greater Twin Cities metro area for a “transnational criminal organization” that’s also suspected of identity fraud.

One of those searches included the restaurant owner’s second location in Bloomington, at 415 E 78th St, police confirmed.

“We didn’t participate, but we know they were there,” said Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Kim Clauson.

The federal agency leading Tuesday’s investigations described the initiative as a “groundbreaking criminal operation” that ushers in a “new chapter in how we confront complex, multidimensional threats.”

“From drug smuggling to criminal labor trafficking, this operation showcases the breadth of our collective missions and the strength of a united front,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations St. Paul Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt.

A law enforcement officer, who was wearing an ICE badge, stands outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on Tuesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Witnesses reported seeing a truck from the Department of Homeland Security and masked agents bearing DEA, FBI, ICE and later, ATF badges along Lake Street. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in St. Paul said its agents converged to the scene to assist with the crowd, supplemented by personnel from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minneapolis Police Department.

Video from the scene showed protestors yelling “shame” and tussling with law enforcement as they gathered near Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue. Meanwhile, a firestorm of social media posts raged, decrying the notion of the raid pertaining to immigration enforcement.

Law enforcement officials criticized protestors they say fought with federal officers during the search and some elected city officials who weighed in on the response, with Witt calling some information put out on social media “highly irresponsible.”

“It is not OK for people to obstruct law enforcement when we are trying to obtain evidence. It is not OK to try and prevent them from leaving,” Witt said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara also defended the department for its response, saying that although they did not participate in the operation, officer presence was crucial to ensure safety of the public and the federal officers. But in regards to the federal search, he said the “manner in which some of it was handled was tone deaf for the situation.”

“You can say what you want, point fingers and blame people … but the bottom line is, if a tragedy happened at Lake and Bloomington yesterday, it doesn’t matter who’s at fault,” O’Hara said. “The community loses, the feds lose, we all lose, and we are left behind. The feds can leave – we are left to deal with the consequences.”

Witt said she’s organized meetings with federal partners to address some of her concerns.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, calls to Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatros Milpas went directly to voicemail, while the mailbox was full. Owner Hector Hernandez — who has not been charged in connection with the search — did not respond to a Star Tribune reporter’s attempts to reach him at his residence or via email.

In a 2019 Star Tribune story regarding the Latino community’s fear of immigration raids, Hernandez, who is Mexican-American, said he posted “Make tacos, not walls” signs also seen on the building’s exterior to be funny. A lot of passersby snap pictures and come inside, but “they don’t take it seriously or personally,” he noted.

In a 2020 interview with the online food and drink publication Heavy Table, he explained that he moved his family from Mexico to California, landing in Minnesota and opening his restaurant in 2018 with a second location in Bloomington. Hernandez told the publication of this cuisine:

“I brought all my cooks from Mexico, [and] I got them work permits,” he says. Every single person that I have that’s from Mexico […] they’ve been working in the restaurant business for the last 15 or 20 years. So I’m super confident with what I’m doing, because we’ve been so successful.”

Some were in tears during an encounter with law enforcement outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On Wednesday, neighborhood business owners said the impact of the swarm extended beyond just the target of the investigation.

Abdi Adam, manager at the Halwo Kismayo and Grill next door, said police blockades stood until 5 p.m. Tuesday, and customers think the restaurant shut down.

Colonial Market owner Daniel Hernandez said his business and many others near Las Cuatros Milpas suffered Wednesday due to fear of immigration officials.

“We survived George Floyd, we survived COVID, now we have to deal with this,” Hernandez said outside of Taco Taxi, a nearby restaurant where just handful of customers ate despite it being busy on most days. “I want my community to not be scared … spend their hard-earned money and know that this is a safe place where there is no immigration raids. People are here, it’s a normal day.”

