Federal operation at Lake Street restaurant that drew protests was one of 8 across Twin Cities

A convergence of federal agents at a Lake Street Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis that led to an intense confrontation between authorities and protesters alarmed by the show of force was one of eight operations conducted Tuesday across the Twin Cities.
In the aftermath of the search at Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatros Milpas, which focused on human and drug trafficking as well as money laundering, city officials on Wednesday criticized out protesters for throwing items or getting into altercations during the investigation, while also calling the law enforcement agencies’ militant response that included masked agents and an armored vehicle on the streets “tone deaf.”
“When community members are already rightfully afraid see some of these heavily armored vehicles, with people in fatigues getting out of them, look, I understand,” Frey said. “That’s understandable fear. I had the same concern myself.”
Social media photos and videos emerged midday Tuesday depicted armed federal law enforcement agents concentrating around the restaurant at 1526 E. Lake St. in a scene that sparked worry and confusion among bystanders that an immigration raid was underway, confusion only deepened by Minneapolis’ status as a sanctuary city for migrants.
Federal agencies have denied the investigation pertained to immigration enforcement, but rather, was part of a broader, national initiative targeting criminal activity. Records tied to the search remain under seal as charges have not been brought.
Speaking alongside Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Frey, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said the investigation was one of eight search warrants carried out in Minnesota, with other searches taking place elsewhere in Hennepin County and other counties in the greater Twin Cities metro area for a “transnational criminal organization” that’s also suspected of identity fraud.
One of those searches included the restaurant owner’s second location in Bloomington, at 415 E 78th St, police confirmed.
“We didn’t participate, but we know they were there,” said Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Kim Clauson.