Latino grocer, while still struggling on Lake Street, opening in shuttered north Minneapolis Aldi

Colonial Market is still seeing a decline of customers on Lake Street, but the Latino store’s owner says he is moving ahead with opening two new stores.
One of the new stores will be in the vacant Aldi in north Minneapolis, and the other in an empty Bloomington storefront near the Mall of America.
The north Minneapolis mercado, featuring a butcher, deli and Latin restaurant, represents a $2.5 million gamble in a neighborhood that is considered a food desert.
Owner Daniel Hernandez hopes 500 to 1,000 people will turn out to celebrate on May 25 at the market, which will be at the corner of Lowry and Penn avenues.
“I’m excited,” he said walking around a giant “Colonial” sign waiting to be installed and aisles of newly stocked shelves.
Next month, Hernandez plans to open in the same spot as the much-celebrated but short-lived Oxendales Market, among newly developed hotels and apartments four blocks east of Mall of America in Bloomington.
The city invested about about $3.5 million in street and sidewalk construction work, tax subsidies and assistance to the developer to ensure that a market could be placed inside what is now the Carbon31 Apartments at 8100 31st Avenue, Hernandez said.
The grocery store will be on the ground floor of the 400-unit building, which includes 36 affordable-housing units.