Masked federal agents now a common sight, including at Minneapolis restaurant raid

Political controversy has followed the recent practice of federal agents concealing their identities on duty. Law enforcement agencies say there are good reasons for it.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 4:33PM
Law enforcement stands outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant in Minneapolis, MN on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. ] Elizabeth Flores • liz.flores@startribune.com (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Many of the federal law enforcement agents participating in a raid Tuesday of a Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis covered their faces with masks.

The raid, which local and federal officials say involved a wide-ranging investigation involving illicit drugs and money laundering, drew an impromptu protest outside Las Cuatro Milpas, at the corner of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street in south Minneapolis. Among the group were agents from multiple federal agencies including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI. Many wore face coverings.

“If they are doing legitimate work, why are they covering their faces?” a woman wrote in an email to a Star Tribune reporter who covered the raid. “I don’t remember this in the past and as a citizen, and particularly as a woman, it makes me nervous about how I would know if someone was a legitimate police officer if they are hiding their faces.”

Law enforcement stand outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant as they protest a possible ICE raid in Minneapolis, MN on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. ] Elizabeth Flores • liz.flores@startribune.com (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The same question arose Monday after masked agents with ICE raided a restaurant in San Diego.

Todd Lyons, the acting ICE director, discussed the rationale for masks during a news conference Monday in Boston to announce nearly 1,500 arrests in the region as part of a monthlong “surge operation.”

“I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not going to let my agents go out there and put their lives ... their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is,” Lyons said. ICE agents and their families have received death threats, he said.

“Is that the issue here, that we’re just upset about the masks? Or is anyone upset about the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?” Lyons said. After a Friday raid of a San Diego restaurant, City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera described the incident as “state-sponsored terrorism.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security posted on social media last month that “when our heroic law enforcement officers conduct operations, they clearly identify themselves as police while wearing masks to protect themselves from being targeted by known and suspected gang members, murders, and rapists.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., criticized the concealed faces of ICE agents who detained immigrants last week in the lobby of the federal building that also houses his Manhattan district office.

“These officers were carrying printed-out papers with immigrants’ names and faces, wearing masks, and attempting to intimidate reporters on site,” a statement from Goldman read, “all while avoiding questions I asked them as a duly-elected member of Congress carrying out my oversight responsibilities as a member of the Homeland Security Committee.”

Minnesota Star Tribune staff writers Abby Simons and Kyeland Jackson, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

