Masked federal agents now a common sight, including at Minneapolis restaurant raid

Many of the federal law enforcement agents participating in a raid Tuesday of a Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis covered their faces with masks.
The raid, which local and federal officials say involved a wide-ranging investigation involving illicit drugs and money laundering, drew an impromptu protest outside Las Cuatro Milpas, at the corner of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street in south Minneapolis. Among the group were agents from multiple federal agencies including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI. Many wore face coverings.
“If they are doing legitimate work, why are they covering their faces?” a woman wrote in an email to a Star Tribune reporter who covered the raid. “I don’t remember this in the past and as a citizen, and particularly as a woman, it makes me nervous about how I would know if someone was a legitimate police officer if they are hiding their faces.”
The same question arose Monday after masked agents with ICE raided a restaurant in San Diego.
Todd Lyons, the acting ICE director, discussed the rationale for masks during a news conference Monday in Boston to announce nearly 1,500 arrests in the region as part of a monthlong “surge operation.”
“I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not going to let my agents go out there and put their lives ... their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is,” Lyons said. ICE agents and their families have received death threats, he said.
“Is that the issue here, that we’re just upset about the masks? Or is anyone upset about the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?” Lyons said. After a Friday raid of a San Diego restaurant, City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera described the incident as “state-sponsored terrorism.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security posted on social media last month that “when our heroic law enforcement officers conduct operations, they clearly identify themselves as police while wearing masks to protect themselves from being targeted by known and suspected gang members, murders, and rapists.”