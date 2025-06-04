In federal Lake Street operation, ICE agent’s Norse tattoo sparks questions over ideology

In a midday raid on Minneapolis’ East Lake Street Tuesday, as dozens of federal officers stormed a Mexican restaurant in a suspected money laundering crackdown, one agent drew special attention from crowds of protestors and social media users for the patches adorned to his shoulders.
On his right side, the masked officer wore a patch reading “ICE” – the official logo that comes standard issue on uniforms of agents for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
On the left shoulder, he wore a patch that is not standard issue. It showed an image of a bearded Viking skull emblazoned over an eight-prong wayfinder, a Nordic image called a “Vegvisir.”
“St. Paul Field Office Special Response Team,” read the customized black-on-white text surrounding the image.
Combined with the agent’s military-style camouflage, assault rifle and black mask, some saw the patch as a menacing sign, perhaps indicative of an extremist ideology, like that of the violent white supremacist groups that have co-opted images of the Norse god Odin in recent years, called “Odinists.”
“I am deeply concerned about this patch on one of the ‘officers,’” wrote Brandon Schorsch, who was present outside the raid and posted a video of the agent to social media site Bluesky. Others called it a Neo-Nazi symbol, citing online articles associating similar images with racist movements.
The scene was reminiscent of one that unfolded last week in Martha’s Vineyard, when an ICE agent’s interlocking triangle tattoo — a Norse “Volknot” — stoked fear in the East Coast community of a racist agenda embedded in the federal immigration forces sweeping the United States.
Experts who study extremism and contemporary uses of ancient Norse imagery say it’s possible, and white supremacist groups do wear similar iconography as seen on the ICE agent’s shoulder. But as with the Volknot, they say, this type of Viking symbol is not definitionally associated with any specific ideology, and it’s worn by people, including in military uniforms, for many purposes in different regions of the world.