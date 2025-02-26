St. Paul

St. Paul joins sanctuary city lawsuit against Trump administration

Mayor Melvin Carter says St. Paul police will not be “commandeered” to enact federal immigration policy.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2025 at 10:38PM
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter speaks about the city's lawsuit against the Trump administration on Feb. 26, 2025 at St. Paul City Hall. Police chief Axel Henry stands to his left. (Josie Albertson-Grove)

St. Paul is joining a lawsuit filed by sanctuary cities across the country, objecting to President Donald Trump’s executive order tying federal funds to cities’ participation in the administration’s immigration enforcement.

For St. Paul, city officials said the executive order forces the city to choose between $260 million in federal funding expected this year, or upholding the city’s 2004 ordinance that outlawed city officials asking about someone’s immigration status before providing core city services.

“When it comes to serving our residents, we are going to continue to serve all our residents,” Mayor Melvin Carter said during a news conference at St. Paul City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. “This has to be a city that works for all of us.”

The lawsuit was filed in early February by the city of San Francisco, with other cities signing onto the suit in the weeks since.

Carter said Trump’s order would hold up federal funding that will replace lead water pipes, finish the North End community center and supplement the police budget, among other expenses.

“We do not accept those resources being held hostage or being held ransom,” Carter said. “City employees will not be deputized, will not be commandeered to enforcing federal policy. It’s never been our job.”

City Attorney Lyndsey Olson said St. Paul is joining the lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of the executive order.

Olson said she sees the order as a violation of 10th Amendment, which limits the federal government’s power over states, and said the lawsuit is about St. Paul maintaining its rights.

“Any federal action such as withholding or conditioning federal funds directly threatens the safety, stability and quality of life of our residents,” said Council President Rebecca Noecker.

Ward 6 Council Member Nelsie Yang called the first month of the administration “a whirlwind of injustices.”

“We will not take a backseat as Trump takes this country to its ruin,” she said. “St. Paul will not be silent.”

The City Council on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Public Rights Project, a California-based public interest law firm, to represent the city in the case.

The news that St. Paul would join the lawsuit came a day after Carter and Council Vice President Hwa Jeong Kim were on a White House list, released Tuesday, of “sick politicians” who defended sanctuary city policies.

Kim, in her newsletter for constituents, reminded Ward 5 residents of St. Paul Police policy not to cooperate with ICE agents. Carter said in an interview that enforcement actions made the entire city less safe.

about the writer

about the writer

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

Arrest made after fatal stabbing in St. Paul home

card image

Police said the suspect and victim are believed to be husband and wife.

St. Paul

St. Paul joins sanctuary city lawsuit against Trump administration

card image

Twin Cities

Eviction filings spike in January as COVID money dries up

FILE -- A rent deposit slot at an apartment complex in Tucker, Ga., on July 21, 2020. As an eviction crisis has seemed increasingly likely this summer, everyone in the housing market has made the same plea to Washington: Send money — lots of it — that would keep renters in their homes and landlords afloat. (Melissa Golden/The New York Times) ORG XMIT: XNYT58