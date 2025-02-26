St. Paul is joining a lawsuit filed by sanctuary cities across the country, objecting to President Donald Trump’s executive order tying federal funds to cities’ participation in the administration’s immigration enforcement.
St. Paul joins sanctuary city lawsuit against Trump administration
Mayor Melvin Carter says St. Paul police will not be “commandeered” to enact federal immigration policy.
For St. Paul, city officials said the executive order forces the city to choose between $260 million in federal funding expected this year, or upholding the city’s 2004 ordinance that outlawed city officials asking about someone’s immigration status before providing core city services.
“When it comes to serving our residents, we are going to continue to serve all our residents,” Mayor Melvin Carter said during a news conference at St. Paul City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. “This has to be a city that works for all of us.”
The lawsuit was filed in early February by the city of San Francisco, with other cities signing onto the suit in the weeks since.
Carter said Trump’s order would hold up federal funding that will replace lead water pipes, finish the North End community center and supplement the police budget, among other expenses.
“We do not accept those resources being held hostage or being held ransom,” Carter said. “City employees will not be deputized, will not be commandeered to enforcing federal policy. It’s never been our job.”
City Attorney Lyndsey Olson said St. Paul is joining the lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of the executive order.
Olson said she sees the order as a violation of 10th Amendment, which limits the federal government’s power over states, and said the lawsuit is about St. Paul maintaining its rights.
“Any federal action such as withholding or conditioning federal funds directly threatens the safety, stability and quality of life of our residents,” said Council President Rebecca Noecker.
Ward 6 Council Member Nelsie Yang called the first month of the administration “a whirlwind of injustices.”
“We will not take a backseat as Trump takes this country to its ruin,” she said. “St. Paul will not be silent.”
The City Council on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Public Rights Project, a California-based public interest law firm, to represent the city in the case.
The news that St. Paul would join the lawsuit came a day after Carter and Council Vice President Hwa Jeong Kim were on a White House list, released Tuesday, of “sick politicians” who defended sanctuary city policies.
Kim, in her newsletter for constituents, reminded Ward 5 residents of St. Paul Police policy not to cooperate with ICE agents. Carter said in an interview that enforcement actions made the entire city less safe.
