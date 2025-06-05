Two Minneapolis protesters jailed, accused of assaulting officer after restaurant raid

Two Minneapolis men were jailed and could be charged Thursday on allegations they assaulted a Minneapolis police officer in the aftermath of a large-scale federal raid of a Mexican restaurant on Lake Street.
The two men were booked into jail early Tuesday evening, several hours after the law enforcement operation at Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatro Milpas. They remain jailed on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, a count that is often applied as a felony when the victim is a law enforcement officer.
The Hennepin County jail log lists both men as being from Minneapolis. One is 33 years old and the other 47. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
In the wake of Tuesday’s search, which federal authorities said was focused on human and drug trafficking as well as money laundering and was among eight in the Twin Cities metro area, city officials criticized protesters for throwing items or getting into altercations at the scene.
Police said in a statement the arrests came after officers had already cleared the area of protesters shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday outside the restaurant at the intersection of Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue.
A few hours later, however, officers responded to what police said was a crowd of protesters surrounding an occupied vehicle about a block from the scene of the raid.
Officers intervened, safely assisted the driver in leaving the area and arrested the men for assaulting an officer, police said. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.