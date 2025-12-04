Minneapolis

Minneapolis police arrest man with history of reported abuse in suspicious death of roommate

Scott W. Carlson, 67, was charged with third-degree assault Monday in connection with a July attack against the same woman that left her hospitalized with facial, eye fractures.

By Liz Sawyer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2025 at 11:48PM
A Minneapolis man charged with two brutal assaults against a homeless woman who was staying in his apartment is now jailed as a suspect in her suspicious death.

Minneapolis police arrested Scott W. Carlson, 67, on Monday following a 911 call to his downtown apartment just after 8 a.m. First Precinct officers responding to the building at 910 Portland Av. found an injured, unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kimberly Ann Brandenberg, 54.

A police spokesman said investigators are still working to determine the sequence of events but described Brandenberg’s death as suspicious. Carlson was booked into Hennepin County jail later that night on probable cause murder. Formal charges are pending.

Carlson has a history of reported abuse against Brandenberg inside that same Elliot Park apartment. On Monday, the same day as her death, prosecutors charged him via warrant with third-degree assault stemming from a violent physical and sexual assault earlier this summer.

On July 8, Brandenberg sought treatment at HCMC for significant trauma to her head and face, records show. She reported that Carlson suddenly accused her of seeing other men and attacked her while sitting on the couch. He repeatedly punched and slapped her, charges say, before burning her foot with a cigarette.

Carlson eventually pulled her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her, she alleged.

Medical records later showed that Brandenberg suffered myriad injuries, including nasal and sinus fractures, an orbital hematoma and a lip laceration requiring sutures.

Brandenberg, who at the time described herself to police as unhoused, was staying with Carlson on and off that summer. Court records show she had been evicted from her own unit on a different floor of the same complex in February.

On Oct. 18, Brandenberg returned to HCMC following another reported assault by Carlson. In that case, charges say, she alleged Carlson choked and pushed her, then pulled her hair. That incident was never forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

The July case did not result in criminal charges for nearly five months.

When pressed on the delay, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty explained that police investigators submitted the assault case to her office for charging on Sept. 18 — more than two months after the crime occurred.

“While there was more work to be done to arrive at a point where we could prove the case beyond reasonable doubt and thus bring charges, the simple fact is that our part of the system took longer than it should have,” Moriarty acknowledged in a statement.

Prosecutors returned that criminal complaint to MPD for final sign off on Nov. 24, she said. Charges were not filed in court until Dec. 1.

By then, Brandenberg was already dead.

“The community can rely on this office to hold itself accountable,” Moriarty said. “Changes are being made, and staff resources are being strategically reallocated to reduce the possibility of similar circumstances occurring in the future.”

Carlson is due in court for a first appearance Friday afternoon. An attorney is not yet listed for him.

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Liz Sawyer

Reporter

Liz Sawyer  covers Minneapolis crime and policing at the Star Tribune. Since joining the newspaper in 2014, she has reported extensively on Minnesota law enforcement, state prisons and the youth justice system. 

