Minneapolis police arrest man with history of reported abuse in suspicious death of roommate

A Minneapolis man charged with two brutal assaults against a homeless woman who was staying in his apartment is now jailed as a suspect in her suspicious death.
Minneapolis police arrested Scott W. Carlson, 67, on Monday following a 911 call to his downtown apartment just after 8 a.m. First Precinct officers responding to the building at 910 Portland Av. found an injured, unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kimberly Ann Brandenberg, 54.
A police spokesman said investigators are still working to determine the sequence of events but described Brandenberg’s death as suspicious. Carlson was booked into Hennepin County jail later that night on probable cause murder. Formal charges are pending.
Carlson has a history of reported abuse against Brandenberg inside that same Elliot Park apartment. On Monday, the same day as her death, prosecutors charged him via warrant with third-degree assault stemming from a violent physical and sexual assault earlier this summer.
On July 8, Brandenberg sought treatment at HCMC for significant trauma to her head and face, records show. She reported that Carlson suddenly accused her of seeing other men and attacked her while sitting on the couch. He repeatedly punched and slapped her, charges say, before burning her foot with a cigarette.
Carlson eventually pulled her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her, she alleged.
Medical records later showed that Brandenberg suffered myriad injuries, including nasal and sinus fractures, an orbital hematoma and a lip laceration requiring sutures.