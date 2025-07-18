Restaurant owner in Lake Street raid spent weeks in ICE detention

The primary owner of two Twin Cities Mexican restaurants was held in ICE custody for weeks after federal officers served search warrants at his business.
Francisco Estrada de Haro, who owns Las Cuatro Milpas restaurants in Minneapolis and Bloomington, had been held in Freeborn County Jail since June 3rd, a corrections officer at the jail confirmed by phone Tuesday. The jail officer also said that he’s being held for an “immigration” case for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). No new criminal charges had been filed against him as of Friday.
On Friday, the jail said he was no longer in its roster. An employee at St. Paul’s ICE field office said that Estrada de Haro was is still in custody, but not for an immigration case. The office did not say where he was moved to. While Estrada de Haro hadn’t appeared in the daily jail log rosters for Freeborn County previously, jail officials had confirmed over the phone that someone with the same name was there.
Confirming the custody status of the owner in ICE custody has been difficult because he used two names. In most advertisements, news articles and business documents, he gave the name “Hector Hernandez,” or an alteration with the last name “Hernandez Solis.”
Those include features by the Minnesota Star Tribune, WCCO, and others, where he went by “Hernandez.” That name was also used on his initial business license.
But James Barger, whose company J&B Holdings LLC owns the properties where Las Cuatro Milpas operates, said in a phone interview Tuesday that Francisco Estrada de Haro is the man’s real name. He said that Hector Hernandez was the name he often used in public settings. Those with personal connections knew him as Estrada de Haro, Barger said, who added that Hector Hernandez was the name of the business owner’s stepfather.
The arrest came the same day dozens of federal officers served search warrants at eight residential and commercial addresses across the Twin Cities area. Federal officials said the raids were part of an investigation into a “transnational criminal organization” suspected of drug and human trafficking, money laundering, and more.
The raids followed the discovery of 900 pounds of meth at a storage unit in Bloomington.