Restaurant owner in Lake Street raid spent weeks in ICE detention

Francisco Estrada de Haro, who owns the Las Cuatro Milpas restaurants targeted last month in a federal raid, was being held in Freeborn County until recently.

By Louis Krauss

July 18, 2025 at 8:37PM
Law enforcement stand outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant amid protest over a federal raid in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The primary owner of two Twin Cities Mexican restaurants was held in ICE custody for weeks after federal officers served search warrants at his business.

Francisco Estrada de Haro, who owns Las Cuatro Milpas restaurants in Minneapolis and Bloomington, had been held in Freeborn County Jail since June 3rd, a corrections officer at the jail confirmed by phone Tuesday. The jail officer also said that he’s being held for an “immigration” case for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). No new criminal charges had been filed against him as of Friday.

On Friday, the jail said he was no longer in its roster. An employee at St. Paul’s ICE field office said that Estrada de Haro was is still in custody, but not for an immigration case. The office did not say where he was moved to. While Estrada de Haro hadn’t appeared in the daily jail log rosters for Freeborn County previously, jail officials had confirmed over the phone that someone with the same name was there.

Confirming the custody status of the owner in ICE custody has been difficult because he used two names. In most advertisements, news articles and business documents, he gave the name “Hector Hernandez,” or an alteration with the last name “Hernandez Solis.”

Those include features by the Minnesota Star Tribune, WCCO, and others, where he went by “Hernandez.” That name was also used on his initial business license.

But James Barger, whose company J&B Holdings LLC owns the properties where Las Cuatro Milpas operates, said in a phone interview Tuesday that Francisco Estrada de Haro is the man’s real name. He said that Hector Hernandez was the name he often used in public settings. Those with personal connections knew him as Estrada de Haro, Barger said, who added that Hector Hernandez was the name of the business owner’s stepfather.

The arrest came the same day dozens of federal officers served search warrants at eight residential and commercial addresses across the Twin Cities area. Federal officials said the raids were part of an investigation into a “transnational criminal organization” suspected of drug and human trafficking, money laundering, and more.

The raids followed the discovery of 900 pounds of meth at a storage unit in Bloomington.

Calls to Estrada de Haro’s attorney Elvis Abanonu this week were not returned. But in a June 9 interview, Abanonu confirmed that his client was in Freeborn County Jail for an “immigration issue.”

The attorney denied during that call that his client had committed any wrongdoing.

Two of the eight properties investigated were the Las Cuatro Milpas restaurants. One of the restaurants is located on Lake Street in south Minneapolis, while the other is in Bloomington.

Barger said he owned several of the other facilities that were raided, including the storage facility where the 900 pounds of meth was discovered. But he denied having any prior knowledge of the drugs that were discovered.

Barger said that he had a contractor friend put up ads online to find a renter for the storage unit, and that someone was lined up. Two weeks after the renter moved in, Barger said, the officers searched and found the drugs.

In the phone call, Barger denied that he or Las Cuatro Milpas was involved with any criminal organization, drug trafficking or money laundering. “Everybody has a past, but that’s not part of my past or Cuatro Milpas’ past,” he said.

Following the raids, Barger said, he heard directly from Estrada de Haro about being in ICE custody. He said they last spoke about two weeks ago while he was in Freeborn County jail.

Although Barger is the property owner, he said he’s been more of a business partner with Estrada de Haro because they had an 80%-20% split ownership of the business, with Barger holding 20%. Both men are listed as the “registered agents” for Las Cuatro Milpas in the database for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.

Barger said he had to sign on as the partial owner to receive Small Business Administration loans.

Estrada de Haro is a native of the Mexican state Zacatecas, and settled in Minnesota in 2000, according to a profile by the Twin Cities magazine Heavy Table. He gained media attention for his pro-immigrant stance by putting up signs and murals inside and on the awning of his Minneapolis restaurant that read, “Make tacos, not walls.”

Officials have not said why Estrada de Haro is in custody or what facility he was moved to, despite multiple requests for comment from the Star Tribune sent to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

The Department of Homeland Security provided a statement Friday afternoon, attributed to an unnamed official, which said “this operation is part of a larger multiagency operation. Details will be released as they are available.”

Almost 20 years ago, Barger was federally convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to nearly three years in prison, court records show. The charges alleged that Barger worked with others years ago who brought cocaine to Minnesota from California.

Barger described Estrada de Haro as a good friend. Estrada de Haro was working as a mechanic when they first met about a decade ago, Barger said.

“He’s a really good guy,” and “really genuine,” Barger said.

Barger said his home in Northfield was also raided, that the experience traumatized his daughter, and that the raids caused tens of thousands of dollars of damages to his properties.

“They raided my personal house in Northfield, took my office, traumatized my daughter where she wouldn’t even want to get in a truck with me the next day,” Barger said.

The government’s allegations of a criminal organization, and the locations of the search warrants, were included in a federal indictment for a protester, Isabel Lopez, who was arrested during the raid at the restaurant on Lake Street.

Court records show Estrada de Haro has an ongoing drunk driving case from October 2024. Police say officers found him after driving over several shrubs and onto someone’s deck in Long Prairie.

Estrada de Haro failed to make a remote court appearance in Todd County on Tuesday afternoon for that case, court records show. During that arrest, responding officers found a New Mexico driver’s license under Estrada de Haro’s name, and a car with Minnesota plates.

The charges include misdemeanor driving while impaired, possession of an open alcohol bottle, no proof of insurance, careless driving, and refusal to test for alcohol.

Eva Herscowitz of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

