Protesters clash in St. Paul with agents, police during apparent federal raid on a home

A large gathering of protesters converged midday Tuesday on an east St. Paul neighborhood in response to an apparent federal immigration enforcement action at a house.
A chaotic scene soon erupted as a crowd rushed to the federal law enforcement operation in the 600 block of Rose Avenue E.
People in the crowd reported that law enforcement sprayed them with chemical irritants and targeted them with smoke canisters and less-lethal munitions. One protester said he saw agents wearing Homeland Security Investigation vests as well as St. Paul police officers in department-issued garb. The protester said he saw three people arrested and another person thrown to the ground and taken away by medics.
Police and federal agents left the scene shortly before 1 p.m., and only protesters remained in the street.
Messages were left by the Minnesota Star Tribune with the St. Paul Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine the nature of the operation.
Several people were sprayed with a chemical irritant, and as the chemicals rose, they created a fog hanging between police and protesters, who screamed and chanted at the agents and St. Paul police officers, who were at the scene dressed in riot gear. One person on the curb was receiving medical treatment.
Mayor Melvin Carter was on the scene and spoke with protesters who demanded answers about the second operation in his city in a week’s span. Carter said he “has questions” but “won’t be able to provide answers from this parking lot.”
“The way ICE has been operating is absolutely terrible,” he said. “One of the most frustrating parts about it is there’s no mayor in America that can control the way ICE operates.”