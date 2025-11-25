St. Paul

Protesters clash in St. Paul with agents, police during apparent federal raid on a home

Witnesses reported a handful of arrests, protesters targeted with chemical irritants and rubber bullets.

By Sofia Barnett and

Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 8:17PM
Law enforcement agents stand near their vehicles during an apparent raid at a home in St. Paul on Tuesday. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A large gathering of protesters converged midday Tuesday on an east St. Paul neighborhood in response to an apparent federal immigration enforcement action at a house.

A chaotic scene soon erupted as a crowd rushed to the federal law enforcement operation in the 600 block of Rose Avenue E.

People in the crowd reported that law enforcement sprayed them with chemical irritants and targeted them with smoke canisters and less-lethal munitions. One protester said he saw agents wearing Homeland Security Investigation vests as well as St. Paul police officers in department-issued garb. The protester said he saw three people arrested and another person thrown to the ground and taken away by medics.

Witnesses look on and record with their phones as federal agents take a person in custody during an operation that drew protesters on St. Paul's east side Tuesday. (Geoffrey Paquette)

Police and federal agents left the scene shortly before 1 p.m., and only protesters remained in the street.

Messages were left by the Minnesota Star Tribune with the St. Paul Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine the nature of the operation.

Several people were sprayed with a chemical irritant, and as the chemicals rose, they created a fog hanging between police and protesters, who screamed and chanted at the agents and St. Paul police officers, who were at the scene dressed in riot gear. One person on the curb was receiving medical treatment.

Mayor Melvin Carter was on the scene and spoke with protesters who demanded answers about the second operation in his city in a week’s span. Carter said he “has questions” but “won’t be able to provide answers from this parking lot.”

“The way ICE has been operating is absolutely terrible,” he said. “One of the most frustrating parts about it is there’s no mayor in America that can control the way ICE operates.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, center, speaks to protesters gathered at the scene of an apparent raid at a home in St. Paul on Tuesday. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Geoffrey Paquette, who described himself as being among a network of immigrant rights activists, said he was alerted by text about the enforcement effort. He said he arrived with a megaphone and left with his eyes and face burning from being targeted with a chemical irritant at close range.

At first, “I saw a handful of Homeland Security agents, with HSI on their vests and masked,” Paquette said.

He said three agents were inside a three-season porch of a home and other agents in the yard, while St. Paul police established a perimeter at the scene.

Other community members steadily showed up until the crowd grew to many dozens.

Paquette said he used his megaphone and his Spanish-speaking skills to tell the people in the home “their rights. Keep the door closed. Don’t talk to anyone.”

As the yelling and chanting from protesters persisted, Paquette said he saw “two protesters thrown to the ground and arrested.” He added that he saw a third person arrested around the same time.

“I saw one protester was injured in the front [of the house] when he was body-slammed to the pavement” by a federal agent, Paquette said. St. Paul Fire Department medics put him on a stretcher to drove him from the scene, he said.

He said St. Paul police told the crowed that they “respect your right to protest, but they had to move. A line of cops with riot gear and gas masks were pushing people.”

Paquette said one officer activated a smoke canister that hit him in the face.

“I said, ‘Why are you doing this? Why do we have move?’ ”

Moments later, Paquette recalled, he got a shot of a chemical irritant from an officer “directly into my eyes. I was incapacitated for 10 to 15 minutes.”

Two St. Paul residents said they were struck by rubber bullets as they joined neighbors outside the home.

Domanic Durham was hit in the wrist; his friend, Lucas Moren, was struck in the chest. They told the Star Tribune they came outside after seeing a neighbor livestream the incident on Facebook.

“We were just trying to make them leave at this point,” Durham said. “They got what they wanted.”

Durham also described officers raising their weapons toward the crowd before another officer intervened.

“I saw a cop come in and point his gun at the crowd,” he said, “and another cop come in and push his gun down.”

Sam Schmitt, an Augsburg University professor who lives nearby, said they rushed outside after hearing neighbors call people down to Rose Avenue.

“I raced down and jumped onto the front line,” Schmitt said. “We’ve been pushing them down this road and the complex.”

Schmitt said several residents at the front of the crowd were pushing back objects being thrown toward them as officers advanced. They said police were “shooting rubber bullets at us from their vehicles,” striking at least two people.

The raid comes one week after ICE and other law enforcement descended on paper distributor Bro-Tex Inc. in an industrial area near the Midway neighborhood while a search warrant was being executed, and protesters soon converged.

ICE “arrested 14 illegal aliens on immigration violations, including an individual with past domestic abuse charges and an illegal alien who committed a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S.,” federal officials said.

The statement offered no further details about who was arrested, their countries of origin, where they might be held or the next steps the federal government intends to take regarding their fate.

Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.

about the writers

about the writers

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

Protesters clash in St. Paul with agents, police during apparent federal raid on a home

card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Witnesses reported a handful of arrests, protesters targeted with chemical irritants and rubber bullets.

Twin Cities

Where to park during a snow emergency in the Twin Cities

City of Minneapolis plow clears snow from a Olson Highway Service Road in Minneapolis.

Politics

Trump administration ends protections for Myanmar refugees, affecting Minnesota’s Karen residents

Members of the Karen ethnic group hold a giant Karen flag as they rally to bring attention to the human rights violations towards religious and ethnic minorities in the Burma region, in front of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 6, 2017. As resettlement of Karen refugees to the United States winds down, advocacy efforts have increased in support of more than 120,000 Karen who remain in Thai refugee camps.