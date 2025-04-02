Jailed University of Minnesota student from Turkey asks court to free him, restore visa

A jailed University of Minnesota student from Turkey alleges in a court petition that federal agents illegally arrested him last week and stripped him of his student visa.
Doğukan Günaydin, 28, filed the petition in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on Sunday. It names as respondents President Donald Trump and Cabinet members, in connection with his apprehension outside his St. Paul home by Homeland Security agents and the revocation of his visa because of a drunken driving offense.
There is no indication that U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE) targeted Günaydin for any protest activities in opposition to White House policies, as has been the case for other international college students as part of a broader federal crackdown.
DWI arrests are a common way for unlawful immigrants to catch the attention of ICE, and the agency has prioritized such cases recently amid Trump’s push for mass deportations.
“Mr. Günaydin has committed no crime that is cause for termination of his student status or that renders him deportable,” his petition asserted. It pointed out that he “has attended no protests and written no politically driven publications. … Neither Mr. Günaydin nor his counsel has been provided with any documentation or indication that he may be facing a charge related to national security or foreign policy.”
Following his arrest, the filing continued, Günaydin had his cellphone seized and was “left waiting for hours on end without access to his friends, family or attorney.”
Günaydin, a master’s student in the U’s Carlson School of Management, was not told why he was arrested or what his fate might be other than that his student visa was revoked and he has a hearing before an immigration judge on April 8.
In the meantime, he remains held Wednesday in the Sherburne County jail, which contracts with ICE to house immigrant detainees and other federal inmates.