Second Minnesota university student detained by ICE

A Minnesota State University Mankato student was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday “for reasons that are unknown to us,” said President Edward Inch in a letter to the campus in Mankato.
“The university has received no information from ICE, they haven’t requested any information from the university, and MSU has had no communication with them to date,” he wrote. “I have reached out to our elected officials from both the state and federal level to share my concern and ask for their help in curbing this activity within our campus community of learners.”
Inch encouraged people to reach out to campus resources such as the Global Education Centers, Counseling Center and 211 Basic Needs Resource Hub if they or someone they know need support. Inch also urged them to ask advisors to find the help they need.
The arrest was mentioned at a Monday rally on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, where students and members of the AFSCME Local 3800 and GLU-UE labor unions called for the institution to protect workers “from Trump’s attacks.” They raised alarms about ICE’s detention of an international business graduate student at an off-campus residence last Thursday.
Andria Waclawski, the U’s public relations director, said last week that the U student has asked for privacy and that state and federal privacy laws limit the information that school officials can share in such circumstances.
Following a series of student speeches Monday outside Morrill Hall, Max Vast, president of ASCME Local 3800, told the crowd that state Sen. Omar Fateh had just told them about the MSU student’s arrest.
“There’s no information about who the student is, and they are unable to contact their family or their community, and they have not been issued any legal representation,” said Vast. “So we’re here today doing this and these attacks keep happening … We call on University of Minnesota President [Rebecca] Cunningham but also the [Minnesota State Colleges and Universities] leadership to do something about this.”
Protesters clapped and shouted, “No more ICE on campus!”