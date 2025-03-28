Minneapolis

International graduate student at U detained by ICE agents

In an email to students, university officials called it a “deeply concerning situation.”

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 11:12PM
University of Minnesota (Tribune News Service)

A University of Minnesota graduate student was detained Thursday by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the Twin Cities campus, a situation the U described as “deeply concerning.”

In an email to students Friday, U officials said the international student, who was not identified, was detained at an off-campus residence. No other details about the circumstances were immediately available.

“We are actively working to gather more details about this incident,” U officials said in the email. “The University had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred.”

This is a developing story. Check back later with the Minnesota Star Tribune for updates.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

