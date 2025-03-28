International graduate student at U detained by ICE agents

A University of Minnesota graduate student was detained Thursday by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the Twin Cities campus, a situation the U described as “deeply concerning.”
In an email to students Friday, U officials said the international student, who was not identified, was detained at an off-campus residence. No other details about the circumstances were immediately available.
“We are actively working to gather more details about this incident,” U officials said in the email. “The University had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred.”
This is a developing story. Check back later with the Minnesota Star Tribune for updates.