Snow returns Friday, Saturday in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota

Brace for more winter weather: The southern half of Minnesota is expected to see multiple inches of snow on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday’s morning commute is expected to be affected in the Twin Cities.
One to 2 inches of snow is expected Friday, and more is forecast Saturday with expected totals nearing 4 inches in southwestern Minnesota.
Saturday’s snowfall will hit hardest around the Interstate 90 corridor, according to the Weather Service.
The snow event comes just a week after the state’s first large snowstorm of the season. The late-November storm caused car crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roadways as well as more than 100 delays and 40 cancellations at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
This week’s winter storm is not expected to be as strong. The Twin Cities have seen about 8 inches of snow this winter.
Minnesota saw some of the coldest temperatures of the season overnight Wednesday. The Twin Cities might see some relief from the cold early next week, as forecasts predict temperatures will rise slightly.