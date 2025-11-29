Weather

Wintry Minnesota Saturday brings snow, crashes and spinouts

The bulk of accumulation is expected in the afternoon and evening.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 29, 2025 at 6:49PM
A snowy view of the Cathedral of St. Paul from downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

Minnesotans awoke to another taste of winter Saturday with the arrival of more snow.

The snow falling across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities area, is expected to last throughout the day, with heavier accumulations after noon.

Crashes and spinouts were reported in several locations including the Twin Cities area, the Interstate 94 corridor and the southern part of the state, where snow totals may reach 10 inches.

When all is said and measured, the Twin Cities area might see 2 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen said in an advisory update at 6 a.m. Saturday, with the higher totals in the southern suburbs.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning until midnight for approximately the southern third of Minnesota, including Red Wing and Marshall, with snow, mist and fog. Parts of western Wisconsin and central Minnesota, including most of the Twin Cities metro area, is under a winter storm advisory until midnight with light snow.

The full width of southern Minnesota including latitudes just below the Twin Cities’ southern suburbs should brace for snow depths up to 10 inches, the NWS said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting light snow on many roadways across the affected region.

The storm had dumped more than 8 inches of snow on northern Iowa by Saturday morning, and at least that much snow was expected in Chicago as well as other parts of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan, the Associated Press reported.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, operations at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were showing departure delays of about 30 minutes, according to FlightAware. Meanwhile, Metro Transit had not issued any rider alerts over any interruptions in its system.

NWS meteorologist Joe Strus said Friday he was looking for a “long-duration light snow event” for the Twin Cities area. Unlike Wednesday’s snow, which held a fair amount of moisture, this next round should be more powdery, he said. “Some of the snow may blow around.”

Well into next week, the NWS envisions highs from the upper teens to the low 20s, but absent any snow. Lows could even flirt with subzero territory.

Most of Minnesota saw its first legit snowfall of the season Wednesday. As of Nov. 28, a total of 3.1 inches of snow has fallen in the Twin Cities this season.

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

