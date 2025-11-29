Wintry Minnesota Saturday brings snow, crashes and spinouts

Minnesotans awoke to another taste of winter Saturday with the arrival of more snow.
The snow falling across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities area, is expected to last throughout the day, with heavier accumulations after noon.
Crashes and spinouts were reported in several locations including the Twin Cities area, the Interstate 94 corridor and the southern part of the state, where snow totals may reach 10 inches.
When all is said and measured, the Twin Cities area might see 2 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen said in an advisory update at 6 a.m. Saturday, with the higher totals in the southern suburbs.
The NWS issued a winter storm warning until midnight for approximately the southern third of Minnesota, including Red Wing and Marshall, with snow, mist and fog. Parts of western Wisconsin and central Minnesota, including most of the Twin Cities metro area, is under a winter storm advisory until midnight with light snow.
The full width of southern Minnesota including latitudes just below the Twin Cities’ southern suburbs should brace for snow depths up to 10 inches, the NWS said.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting light snow on many roadways across the affected region.
The storm had dumped more than 8 inches of snow on northern Iowa by Saturday morning, and at least that much snow was expected in Chicago as well as other parts of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan, the Associated Press reported.