Tough commute in store Wednesday as season’s first snowstorm begins winding down

Residents of the Twin Cities and many other parts of the state are waking up to find roads fully or partially caked in slush and snow, canceled schools or late starts and declared snow emergencies after the first snowstorm of the year delivered anywhere from a few to several inches of wind-whipped snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday in an area from Mankato through the Twin Cities and north to Hinckley, Duluth and along the North Shore of Lake Superior, but “overall the worst is over,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.
Snow totals were still coming in Wednesday morning but a few inches fell in the south metro, including 2.5 inches at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, with reports of about 3 inches in the north metro.
More than 8 inches was reported in Moose Lake, 6.5 inches in Brainerd and 5 inches in Duluth, according to the National Weather Service.
MnDOT has dispatched hundreds of plows around the state to clear away what has fallen, but the agency is urging motorists to use caution as the morning commute begins. The agency was unable to pretreat roads due to rain that fell before precipitation switched over to snow, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer. That has left roads snow largely slushy and slippery — making for slow going.
At 6:45 a.m., the State Patrol was responding to a scores of wrecks and spinouts on Twin Cities highways, primarily in the north and east metro. And troopers have been busy, responding to more than 280 crashes, 333 spinouts that put drivers in ditches and 30 jackknifed semis from noon Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow.
Treacherous conditions led to a pileup involving up to a dozen semis on westbound I-94 just outside of Moorhead Tuesday, and forced authorities to close the freeway for several hours. The freeway was back open Wednesday morning.
Flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were taking off on time for the most part Wednesday morning, though eight outbound flights have been delayed and three canceled as of 6 a.m., according to flightaware.com.