News & Politics

Tough commute in store Wednesday as season’s first snowstorm begins winding down

Roads are snow and ice-covered across the metro. Flights at the MSP airport were running mostly on time.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 1:02PM
Light snow flurries fall as Kajsa Brindley of Minneapolis and Annie Bock of Minnetonka cross North Fifth Avenue in The North Loop of Minneapolis on Tuesday night. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Residents of the Twin Cities and many other parts of the state are waking up to find roads fully or partially caked in slush and snow, canceled schools or late starts and declared snow emergencies after the first snowstorm of the year delivered anywhere from a few to several inches of wind-whipped snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday in an area from Mankato through the Twin Cities and north to Hinckley, Duluth and along the North Shore of Lake Superior, but “overall the worst is over,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.

Snow totals were still coming in Wednesday morning but a few inches fell in the south metro, including 2.5 inches at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, with reports of about 3 inches in the north metro.

More than 8 inches was reported in Moose Lake, 6.5 inches in Brainerd and 5 inches in Duluth, according to the National Weather Service.

Several semis jackknifed on I-94 just outside of Moorhead, Minn. on Tuesday Nov. 25, 2025 (Minnesota State Patrol)

MnDOT has dispatched hundreds of plows around the state to clear away what has fallen, but the agency is urging motorists to use caution as the morning commute begins. The agency was unable to pretreat roads due to rain that fell before precipitation switched over to snow, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer. That has left roads snow largely slushy and slippery — making for slow going.

At 6:45 a.m., the State Patrol was responding to a scores of wrecks and spinouts on Twin Cities highways, primarily in the north and east metro. And troopers have been busy, responding to more than 280 crashes, 333 spinouts that put drivers in ditches and 30 jackknifed semis from noon Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

Treacherous conditions led to a pileup involving up to a dozen semis on westbound I-94 just outside of Moorhead Tuesday, and forced authorities to close the freeway for several hours. The freeway was back open Wednesday morning.

Flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were taking off on time for the most part Wednesday morning, though eight outbound flights have been delayed and three canceled as of 6 a.m., according to flightaware.com.

Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul has called a snow emergency but suburbs including Crystal and Robbinsdale have.

More than 80 school districts with scheduled classes on the day before Thanksgiving called them off or opted to start late. Not in session Wednesday included Brainerd, Bemidji, Hill City, Morris, Nevis and Sauk Rapids-Rice. In the metro, Fridley and Minnehaha Academy gave students the day off while Westonka will open 2 hours late and Robbinsdale pivoted to an e-learning day.

As snowstorms go, this one shaped up to be fairly average, but because it was the first of the season and came just ahead of holiday weekend, “it got more messaging than if this had been mid-January,” Hasenstein said.

Snow came much earlier this year compared to 2024. Last year the first 1-inch snowfall didn’t come until Dec. 19.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Tough commute in store Wednesday as season’s first snowstorm begins winding down

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Roads are snow and ice-covered across the metro. Flights at the MSP airport were running mostly on time.

News & Politics

Need an ingredient? Here’s what’s open and closed in the Twin Cities area on Thanksgiving

Chef Erika Di Battista, owner of the Sunfish Grill, shares her Thanksgiving recipes including from left, Sweet Morning Sausage and Apple Stuffing; Parsnips Whipped Potatoes; Cider-Glazed Rosemary Turkey With Apples and Onions; and Sauteed Brussel Sprouts With Applewood Smoked Bacon and Onions.

Twin Cities

Minnesota Somali community grapples with fraud cases while pushing back against stereotypes

card image