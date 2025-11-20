Winter vacationers have a record 19 warm destinations nonstop from MSP

Going into the winter travel season, Minnesotans can once again choose from our biggest-ever slate of nonstop warm-weather destinations. From Hawaii to the Caribbean, we count 19 nonstops from Minneapolis-St. Paul to places where the January high is at least 80. (Well, upper 70s for sure.)
Delta Air Lines is reprising last year’s “largest-ever winter Latin schedule” from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, in which the carrier debuted or expanded routes to Aruba, St. Martin, San Juan, Grand Cayman and Mazatlan, alongside mainstays like Cancun and Punta Cana. For 2025-26, Delta is trading in (overhyped) Tulum for an all-new route to (overlooked, at least from MSP) Nassau in the Bahamas. Delta also flies exclusively from Minneapolis to Montego Bay in Jamaica and to Honolulu, for a total of 16 hot spots.
Minnesota’s tropical trailblazer Sun Country Airlines is also returning to 16 airports in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, pulling back only from Montego Bay this winter. Besides hits like Belize and Liberia, Costa Rica, the lower-cost carrier’s more novel exclusives from MSP include Ixtapa in Mexico, Roatan in Honduras and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands (the latter technically with a fueling stop in San Juan on the return).
Delta’s Black Friday
Meanwhile, Delta unveiled a modest Black Friday offer of up to $250 off a Delta Vacations flight and hotel package priced at $7,000 or more (which is less than 4% off). The discount ranges from $25 to $125 for packages priced under $6,999. Book by Dec. 4 for travel between Dec. 1-May 31, using promo code SMBF2025. Delta Vacations package options include everywhere from Aruba to New Zealand, and can be a fast track to earning Medallion status with the airline.
Here are some of writer Tony Randgaard’s favorite warm getaways for this winter:
San Juan: Quick and easy
Puerto Rico’s territorial capital may be the most accessible (and cheapest) MSP destination for immersing yourself in the flavor of 16th century Spain, with only a Real ID required. Stay near Condado Beach, a dazzling white sand beach surrounded by scores of excellent restaurants, bars and two casinos. The historic forts Castillo San Felipe del Morro and Castillo San Cristobal provide a cinematic backdrop, crowned by a lighthouse and watchtower jutting defiantly over the sea. Then walk the cobblestone lanes of Old San Juan, where bougainvillea spills over wrought-iron balconies and shops hawk everything from hand-rolled cigars to piraguas (shaved ice). Kayak in the tame waters of Condado Lagoon, encountering manatees, starfish and other colorful species. Sample flight: $333 on Sun Country, Jan. 11-19.
St. Martin: A taste of the French Riviera
The small island of St. Martin features a harmonious blend of two distinct cultures: French and Dutch. On the French side, top-caliber hotels include the Grand Case Beach Club and Le Petit. The Grand Case main drag boasts some of the best French dining in the Caribbean, an idyllic beach and easy access to snorkeling at Creole Rock. Bite the bullet to dine at the pricy Bistrot Caraibes or La Villa, which define exquisite French cuisine. A speedboat tour can satisfy that snorkeling fix and bring up-close views of Tintamarre Island, Pinel Island and Creole Rock. By allotting rental car time, you can also discover Philipsburg and the Fort Amsterdam scenic overlook on the Dutch side. Sample flights: $455 on Sun Country, weekly from Jan. 10-17 through Feb. 7-14.
Los Cabos: Boat tours galore
While the city of San Jose Del Cabo delivers a more authentic Mexican ambience, we recommend staying near El Medano Beach in nearby Cabo San Lucas. The beach is the most swimmable surf in the area, and the top attractions are based there. Grab a glass-bottomed water taxi excursion to Land’s End, Lovers Beach and Divorce Beach. The one-hour tour passes by the dramatic El Arco rock formation, with colorful sea life below and playful sea lions onshore. Don’t miss the magic of a Cabo sunset cruise, when the Pacific sky bursts into a fiery show of orange, pink and purple set against the backdrop of the Baja coast. January through March is also prime time for whale-watching. Sample flight: $442 on Sun Country, Dec. 24-31.