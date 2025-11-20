Winter vacationers have a record 19 warm destinations nonstop from MSP

The small island of St. Martin features a harmonious blend of two distinct cultures: French and Dutch. On the French side, top-caliber hotels include the Grand Case Beach Club and Le Petit. The Grand Case main drag boasts some of the best French dining in the Caribbean, an idyllic beach and easy access to snorkeling at Creole Rock. Bite the bullet to dine at the pricy Bistrot Caraibes or La Villa, which define exquisite French cuisine. A speedboat tour can satisfy that snorkeling fix and bring up-close views of Tintamarre Island, Pinel Island and Creole Rock. By allotting rental car time, you can also discover Philipsburg and the Fort Amsterdam scenic overlook on the Dutch side. Sample flights: $455 on Sun Country, weekly from Jan. 10-17 through Feb. 7-14.