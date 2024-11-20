With Delta Vacations, SkyMiles members find a shortcut to status
Also: Apple’s AirTags will soon help airlines help find lost luggage; Spirit’s bankruptcy won’t disrupt Thanksgiving travel.
Delta Air Lines upset many travelers last year when it announced new rules to reach elite status. Now some shrewd SkyMiles members are finding workarounds. With Delta’s new policy, frequent flyers can earn thousands of Medallion Qualification Dollars, or MQDs, through Delta Vacations. With Delta Vacations, travelers can earn points toward Medallion status not just through spending on a flight, but also for the cost of a hotel and rental car and the rest of the package. In some cases, a single Delta Vacations booking can be enough to earn silver status on Delta. That’s because reaching silver requires $5,000 in MQDs — and that’s what you could spend to book a Delta Vacations trip for two to Cancun, for example. As a result, some people are considering Delta Vacations when it may have never crossed their minds before.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
AirTags to help airlines find bags
The advent of Apple AirTags has made tracking down lost luggage far simpler, and yet one final hurdle to getting your bag back remained: telling the airline where it is so they can get it for you. Apple is now partnering with airlines to allow passengers to share a link to the location of their luggage directly to the staff at the airline. The “share item location” button lets you send a link to more than 15 international airlines, including Delta and United. Anyone who gets this link can see where the bag is located on an interactive map. Once the bag is found, the link is deactivated, or it automatically expires after seven days. The feature is expected to be released soon as part of the next iOS update.
Tribune News Service
Spirit of Chapter 11
Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, but people traveling with Spirit should not expect major disruptions in the coming weeks. The airline said that customers could “use all tickets, credits and loyalty points as normal.” But travelers should generally be aware of potential cutbacks as the company looks to slash costs. In the event that a Spirit flight is canceled, travelers are entitled to refunds under new Department of Transportation guidelines. Spirit has had a shrinking presence at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with year-round flights to Detroit and Atlanta and seasonal service to Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Miami.
New York Times/Staff report
Green getaway
Nestled in the serene desert oasis of Desert Hot Springs, Calif., Two Bunch Palms is North America’s first carbon-neutral resort. Just a short drive from Palm Springs International Airport, this 67-room boutique hotel offers a haven of relaxation atop the ancient healing waters of Desert Hot Springs. The resort prides itself on conservation and sustainability, harnessing solar power for 100% of its electricity and using eco-friendly products for cleaning and treatment. Guests can unwind in the heated mineral water pool and explore over 30 complimentary wellness programs, including sound bowl healing, ceramics and yoga.
Sacramento Bee
