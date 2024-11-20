With Delta Vacations, SkyMiles members find a shortcut to status

The advent of Apple AirTags has made tracking down lost luggage far simpler, and yet one final hurdle to getting your bag back remained: telling the airline where it is so they can get it for you. Apple is now partnering with airlines to allow passengers to share a link to the location of their luggage directly to the staff at the airline. The “share item location” button lets you send a link to more than 15 international airlines, including Delta and United. Anyone who gets this link can see where the bag is located on an interactive map. Once the bag is found, the link is deactivated, or it automatically expires after seven days. The feature is expected to be released soon as part of the next iOS update.