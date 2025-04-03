MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he may run for Minnesota governor — even though he’s living in Texas

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is considering running for Minnesota governor in 2026, saying the direction of the state has gone “down, down, down” under DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s watch.
But there’s one hiccup: Lindell has been living in Texas. The pillow magnate acknowledged in an interview Thursday he will have to re-establish residency in Minnesota if he runs for governor.
Records show Lindell has recently been living in Lufkin, Texas, and has been registered to vote in the Lone Star State since January 2023. In a Carver County court filing in January, Lindell is described as “a Texas citizen.” He is likewise described as a resident of Texas in other lawsuits MyPillow launched last fall against merchant cash advance companies.
“Obviously, if I go all in to run, I have got to be a Minnesota resident. I know the rules,” said Lindell, adding he owns homes in both states. “You just have to spend a majority of your time. And obviously, if I ran for governor, I would spend 99% of my time here, of course.”
“I’m very well aware what I have to do with Minnesota,” Lindell added. “If it was next year and I was announcing, I would still have time to get the residency requirements.”
To be considered a Minnesota resident for tax purposes, one must spend at least 183 days in the state during the year and own, rent or maintain a residence.
Candidates for governor are subject to an additional requirement: They must be a Minnesota resident for at least one year before the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Asked how much time he spends in Texas, Lindell said, “I don’t know. I haven’t looked lately.” He said his wife is from Lufkin, a city of about 34,000 in east Texas, and some of their family members live there.