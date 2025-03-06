MyPillow, the Chaska-based pillow and bedding firm founded by Mike Lindell, is being sued by Federal Express for allegedly failing to pay more than $9 million in shipping costs.
Mike Lindell’s MyPillow sued by FedEx
Memphis shipping giant said pillow entrepreneur owes $9 million.
A lawsuit filed last month in U.S. District Court in Tennessee by Memphis-based FedEx is the most-recent legal entanglement facing MyPillow, which has experienced financial and legal difficulties in recent years.
In the past, Lindell has attributed those difficulties to getting “canceled” by big retailers in response to his quest to prove 2020 election fraud. Lindell is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.
In the suit filed last month, FedEx claims it struck up a distribution contract with MyPillow’s predecessor MP Distribution in 2021.
The contract was amended several times since then to “adjust pricing and allow for corporate changes” requested by MyPillow, court records state.
A contract amendment was reached in January 2024 which mandated that invoices for shipping services are payable within 15 days and established late fees amounting to 8% of past-due balances.
But by the following September, the suit claims MyPillow violated the terms of the amended contract with FedEx “when it substantially slowed paying its invoices. Despite multiple promises to pay by Mike Lindell, MyPillow’s owner, and various suggested payment plans, delinquencies increased.”
As a result, FedEx placed MyPillow’s account on a cash-only basis and stopped shipping its products altogether in December, the complaint states. In mid-January, FedEx alerted MyPillow that its account would be terminated by the following month.
Lindell was not immediately available for comment on the suit Thursday.
In January, a Hennepin County judged ordered MyPillow to pay nearly $800,000 to shipping company DHL.
