Small Business

Mike Lindell’s MyPillow sued by FedEx

Memphis shipping giant said pillow entrepreneur owes $9 million.

By Janet Moore

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 6, 2025 at 9:29PM
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks at a Trump-Vance rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27 in St. Cloud. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MyPillow, the Chaska-based pillow and bedding firm founded by Mike Lindell, is being sued by Federal Express for allegedly failing to pay more than $9 million in shipping costs.

A lawsuit filed last month in U.S. District Court in Tennessee by Memphis-based FedEx is the most-recent legal entanglement facing MyPillow, which has experienced financial and legal difficulties in recent years.

In the past, Lindell has attributed those difficulties to getting “canceled” by big retailers in response to his quest to prove 2020 election fraud. Lindell is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

In the suit filed last month, FedEx claims it struck up a distribution contract with MyPillow’s predecessor MP Distribution in 2021.

The contract was amended several times since then to “adjust pricing and allow for corporate changes” requested by MyPillow, court records state.

A contract amendment was reached in January 2024 which mandated that invoices for shipping services are payable within 15 days and established late fees amounting to 8% of past-due balances.

But by the following September, the suit claims MyPillow violated the terms of the amended contract with FedEx “when it substantially slowed paying its invoices. Despite multiple promises to pay by Mike Lindell, MyPillow’s owner, and various suggested payment plans, delinquencies increased.”

As a result, FedEx placed MyPillow’s account on a cash-only basis and stopped shipping its products altogether in December, the complaint states. In mid-January, FedEx alerted MyPillow that its account would be terminated by the following month.

Lindell was not immediately available for comment on the suit Thursday.

In January, a Hennepin County judged ordered MyPillow to pay nearly $800,000 to shipping company DHL.

about the writer

about the writer

Janet Moore

Reporter

Transportation reporter Janet Moore covers trains, planes, automobiles, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Moore has been with the Star Tribune for 21 years, previously covering business news, including the retail, medical device and commercial real estate industries. 

See More

More from Small Business

See More

Small Business

Mike Lindell’s MyPillow sued by FedEx

card image

Memphis shipping giant said pillow entrepreneur owes $9 million.

Small Business

Grassroots efforts sprout to support Lake Street businesses hurting as Latinos stay home

card image

Business

State sues Viking Lakes subcontractor for failing to protect worker from sexual assault

card image