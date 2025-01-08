MyPillow needs to settle its $777,000 tab with shipping company DHL, a Hennepin County judge says.
MyPillow ordered to pay nearly $800K for unpaid shipping bill
DHL had sued the Minnesota company over an unfulfilled payment plan last year.
The Minnesota-based pillow maker owned by Mike Lindell made only two payments toward a payment plan that began in April, court records show. MyPillow then missed a $550,000 settlement payment in October.
As part of the settlement deal, the company is now “liable for the full amount due” instead of the lower settlement sum. Judge Susan Burke affirmed the settlement amount and filed an order at the end of December requiring payment of $777,730.
The case is one of several the company and its CEO are entangled in that show a company in financial trouble almost four years after major retailers started pulling MyPillow from shelves over Lindell’s support of President-elect Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud.
MyPillow and Lindell sued several merchant cash advance companies late last year for “illegal” high-interest loans. Those suits described MyPillow as “a cash-strapped business that needed funds quickly.” Those cases followed eviction filings over late rent.
Three defamation cases related to unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 election are still pending in federal courts, and they involve both Lindell and MyPillow.
- A jury trial is scheduled to begin June 2 in the case brought by Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems employee, whom Lindell called a “traitor and a disgusting person,” according to a deposition. Coomer says he received death threats after being targeted by Lindell.
- Dominion is seeking a $1.3 billion judgment for Lindell’s attacks on the security of its voting machines. That case may not reach trial this year, with filing deadlines set for the end of August.
- Smartmatic has argued Lindell should be held in contempt of court for failing to come up with requested documents. Lindell is seeking a summary judgment in his favor at a Jan. 28 hearing and wrote in a recent filing “I have never, and did never, make any statement about Smartmatic that I did not believe was truthful based on the data, facts and third-party experts I spoke to as well as my own personal research involving deviations in election data.”
Lindell also is still on the hook for $5 million in his “Prove Mike Wrong” contest after a software developer found the data he was offering was not from the election. A federal judge upheld an arbitration award last year; Lindell is appealing that case in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.
