Trump says Musk will probably leave in 'a few months'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that Elon Musk would likely leave his administration in ‘’a few months,‘’ the clearest sign that his most powerful and disruptive adviser will be wrapping up his work inside the government.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that ‘’Elon is fantastic’’ but he has ‘’a number of companies to run."
‘‘I want him to stay as long as possible," he said. “There’s going to be a point where he’s going to have to leave.‘’
Musk has spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency, which is playing a leading role in downsizing and overhauling the federal government. Trump said that work would continue within various agencies.
The Republican president’s comments came after a steady drumbeat of suggestions over the last week that Musk’s time was limited. Musk also faced a setback Tuesday in Wisconsin, where voters rejected his choice for a state Supreme Court candidate despite more than $21 million in personal donations and his campaign appearance over the weekend. There are more problems for the billionaire entrepreneur at Tesla, his electric automaker, which saw a 13% drop in sales in the first three months of the year.
The White House has not disclosed any timeline for closing down DOGE, and the government cost-cutting organization was never supposed to become a permanent fixture in Washington. But it could be reaching a conclusion faster than anticipated. DOGE was originally intended to operate until July 4, 2026.
Now there are signs that it already is winding down. DOGE employees have been shifted to various federal agencies, which are supposed to take the lead on cutting costs. Government-wide layoffs are underway to accomplish some of the goals laid out by Musk and Trump.
‘‘We think probably over the next two or three months, we’ll be pretty much satisfied with the people that are working hard and want to be members of the administration,‘’ Trump said last week.