Delta falls behind this airline for the most seats to Europe this summer

After one year on top, Delta Air Lines will slip behind United Airlines as the top carrier to Europe this summer. That’s according to an analysis by aviation website Simple Flying. The site finds that Delta has scheduled 9.68 million round-trip seats to Europe, up 5% from last summer. United, meanwhile, plans 9.72 million seats, up 6%. United’s No. 1 status comes on the strength of its flights to 33 airports in 14 counties, including novel entries like Faro, Portugal, and Palermo, Sicily. Delta, of course, remains the top airline to Europe from its MSP hub, with flights to eight continental cities including new destinations Rome and Copenhagen. But Minnesotans might also take advantage of United’s ambitious network with a domestic layover, most likely in Newark.