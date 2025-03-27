Delta falls behind this airline for the most seats to Europe this summer

Delta No. 2 to Europe
After one year on top, Delta Air Lines will slip behind United Airlines as the top carrier to Europe this summer. That’s according to an analysis by aviation website Simple Flying. The site finds that Delta has scheduled 9.68 million round-trip seats to Europe, up 5% from last summer. United, meanwhile, plans 9.72 million seats, up 6%. United’s No. 1 status comes on the strength of its flights to 33 airports in 14 counties, including novel entries like Faro, Portugal, and Palermo, Sicily. Delta, of course, remains the top airline to Europe from its MSP hub, with flights to eight continental cities including new destinations Rome and Copenhagen. But Minnesotans might also take advantage of United’s ambitious network with a domestic layover, most likely in Newark.
Simon Peter Groebner
Yosemite runaround
Yosemite National Park has opened reservations for summer camping after a new reservation system and staff cuts caused delays. Reservations for dates between June 15 and July 14 were made available March 24. Reservations for dates between July 15 and Aug. 14 will open at 7 a.m. on March 31 on Recreation.gov. In February, sweeping cuts to the federal workforce made it unclear when reservations would become available. About 10% of the Park Service’s staff has been lost amid the cuts, with hundreds more taking buyouts. But on March 20, the National Park Conservation Association announced it was authorized to reinstate all probationary park staff who were fired the previous month.
Los Angeles Times
Thailand trims visa
Thailand plans to halve the number of days it allows foreign tourists to stay without visas to 30 days as the Southeast Asian nation cracks down on travelers exploiting the waiver. Since 2024, Thailand has allowed passport holders from 93 countries to enter the country for tourism for a period not exceeding 60 days. The Association of Thai Travel Agents had expressed concerns over the growing number of foreigners illegally working or doing business in the country, while the Thai Hotels Association said the long visa-free period may be partly to blame for the increase in condominium units being illegally rented out to foreign guests. Thailand is targeting a record 40 million foreign tourist arrivals this year.
Bloomberg News