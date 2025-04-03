Storms kill 6 in the South and Midwest as forecasters warn of catastrophic rains, floods this week

LAKE CITY, Ark. — Tornadoes and violent winds flattened homes and ripped apart buildings from Oklahoma to Indiana in the first round of lingering storms that are expected to bring record-setting rains and life-threatening flash floods across the nation’s midsection in the coming days.
At least six people were killed in western Tennessee, Missouri and Indiana in the first wave on Wednesday and early Thursday that spawned powerful tornadoes — one launching light debris nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) above the ground in Arkansas.
Workers on bulldozers cleared rubble along the highway that crosses through Lake City, Arkansas, where a tornado sheared the roofs off homes, collapsed brick walls and tossed cars into trees.
‘‘I don’t really know how to explain it,‘’ said Cody Ferguson, who hid in a storm shelter with neighbors while the twister roared above them. ‘’Just real loud rumbling, a lot of bangs, debris.‘’
His home that he built from the ground up was demolished, and he said a neighbor across the street was seriously injured.
Those killed included a man and his teenage daughter whose home was destroyed in western Tennessee, and a man who died after his pickup struck downed powerlines in Indiana.
Forecasters on Thursday warned of catastrophic weather soon ahead. Satellite imagery showed thunderstorms lining up like freight trains — taking the same tracks over communities in Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to the national Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.
The bullseye was centered on a swath along the Mississippi River and includes the more than 1.3 million people around Memphis, Tennessee.