Minnesotans have more nonstop flights to warm-weather winter destinations than ever

With over 300,000 MSP passengers heading to the beaches and mega-resorts of Cancun every year, the brand new international airport at Tulum (TQQ) strikes a much-needed, laid-back alternative for exploring the ruins and cenotes (swimming holes) near Mexico’s Riviera Maya. The town of Tulum, a onetime influencer haven, is becoming a busy party spot in its own right. But something even newer is drawing us to Tulum: the Maya Train. The new 965-mile rail loop connects five Mexican states on the Yucatan peninsula, with stations at Tulum’s airport and downtown. Adventurous tourists can plan a rail trip to seven Pueblos Magicos (magic towns), the colonial city of Merida, UNESCO sites like Chichen Itza, and/or the riveting site of Uxmal. Sample flight: $534 on Delta (basic economy), Jan. 25-Feb. 1.