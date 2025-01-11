Minneapolis-St. Paul has probably never been better connected to warm and tropical vacation destinations than it is right now, in our frigid dry winter of 2025.
Minnesotans have more nonstop flights to warm-weather winter destinations than ever
Tulum, Aruba and the U.S. Virgin Islands are among the hot spots we’re eyeing in 2025.
Last winter, we counted at least 18 nonstop destinations from MSP airport — from St. Martin to Honolulu — where the average high is at least 80 in January. That’s thanks to two airline competitors, Sun Country and Delta, and both are stepping it up this year. (Nonstop flights aren’t the only consideration for travel, but it’s definitely nice to wake up in Minnesota and then watch the sun set over the Pacific in, say, Costa Rica.)
Sun Country still claims the most warm-weather nonstops from MSP, including eight in the Caribbean, three in Central America and six in Mexico. This year the leisure carrier has added or bolstered service to San Juan, Aruba, Grand Cayman, Punta Cana and Roatan, Honduras.
Delta, for its part, has made big moves southward this season, touting its “largest-ever winter Latin schedule” from MSP. Delta has introduced its own service to Aruba and St. Martin, while increasing flights to San Juan, Grand Cayman and Mazatlan. And it just added one exclusive all-new destination: buzzing Tulum. That makes 19.
We profiled the Caribbean island of Grand Cayman in a full story here. Here’s a roundup of three warm destinations that may welcome more Minnesotans than ever this season.
Tulum: Gateway to the Maya Train
With over 300,000 MSP passengers heading to the beaches and mega-resorts of Cancun every year, the brand new international airport at Tulum (TQQ) strikes a much-needed, laid-back alternative for exploring the ruins and cenotes (swimming holes) near Mexico’s Riviera Maya. The town of Tulum, a onetime influencer haven, is becoming a busy party spot in its own right. But something even newer is drawing us to Tulum: the Maya Train. The new 965-mile rail loop connects five Mexican states on the Yucatan peninsula, with stations at Tulum’s airport and downtown. Adventurous tourists can plan a rail trip to seven Pueblos Magicos (magic towns), the colonial city of Merida, UNESCO sites like Chichen Itza, and/or the riveting site of Uxmal. Sample flight: $534 on Delta (basic economy), Jan. 25-Feb. 1.
Aruba: A Carnival like no other
This 70-square-mile Dutch island country is a Caribbean outlier: It’s only 15 miles from South America, and boasts roughly the same perfect ”hurricane-proof” weather year-round. The white-sand beaches and turquoise seascapes are beyond compare. But most uniquely, perhaps nobody does Carnival like Aruba. Throughout January and February, people take to the streets with colorful costumes, loud calypso music and over-the-top pageantry highlighting Aruba’s African and European heritage. Events include the adorable Grand Children’s Parade in Oranjestad (Feb. 16) and the late-night Grand Lighting Parade (Feb. 22). It all culminates with the Grand Carnival Parade in Oranjestad on March 2, the Sunday before Fat Tuesday. Sample flight: $305 on Sun Country, Feb. 26-March 5.
U.S. Virgin Islands: Island-hopping without a passport
The U.S. Virgin Islands comprise St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John and a cluster of 50 other tiny islands. And with weekly direct flights between MSP and St. Thomas (STT), it’s easier than ever to island-hop in the Caribbean, no passport needed. Influences from the native Taino people, Danish settlers and more recent American culture inspire the food, music and architecture. Exploring is best done by boat, and several ferry services or day charters will bring you closer to famous beaches, water recreation and wildlife. On St. John, Trunk Bay’s white sand and turquoise waters are the perfect setting for its snorkeling trail. St. Croix’s Sandy Point Beach is a nesting site for leatherback turtles, and its Point Udall is the easternmost point of the United States. Sample flight: $548 on Sun Country, Feb. 16-23.
Freelance writer Katherine Lawless contributed to this report.
