Swim with stingrays and sea turtles on Grand Cayman, a tropical haven

Last spring, our family of four chose crescent-shaped Grand Cayman — the largest of the three Cayman Islands — in honor of my parents’ 30th wedding anniversary. It would be my little sister’s and my first time, and my parents’ first time returning since their honeymoon in 1994. We picked up a rental car and left my dad to tackle the challenge of driving on the left side of the road — an indication of the island’s status as a British Overseas Territory. Eventually, we arrived at our oceanfront condo on Seven Mile Beach.