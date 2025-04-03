Chanhassen Dinner Theatre pays tribute to Michael Brindisi with song at Twins home opener

It was a knock-it-out-of-the-park tribute to a theater director and diehard baseball fan.
Ten members of the cast of “Grease” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre sang the national anthem Thursday at Target Field for the Twins home opener. Their well-timed performance, which included a down-to-the-second flyover by a pair of Duluth-based F-16s, doubled as a tribute to Michael Brindisi, the artistic director and co-owner of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres who died Feb. 5 — just two days before the official opening of “Grease.”
Brindisi was a Twins fan for decades. Actors from his theater have generally sung the national anthem every season for as long as theater spokesperson Kris Howland can remember, and that includes the 48 years she has been with the theater.
But Thursday’s outing was the first time a CDT ensemble did the honors at the home opener.
“It was so special because when they put Michael’s picture on the Jumbotron and the planes came through, the clouds parted as well and the sun came out,” Howland said. “It was emotional.”
Brindisi wouldn’t have lingered in that emotion. He would have wanted his beloved Twins to go out there and win.