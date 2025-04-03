Chanhassen Dinner Theatre pays tribute to Michael Brindisi with song at Twins home opener

Ten members of the cast of “Grease” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre sang the national anthem Thursday at Target Field for the Twins home opener. Their well-timed performance, which included a down-to-the-second flyover by a pair of Duluth-based F-16s, doubled as a tribute to Michael Brindisi, the artistic director and co-owner of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres who died Feb. 5 — just two days before the official opening of “Grease.”