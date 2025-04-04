The great American philosopher Tom Kelly once questioned a questioner, which was his wont, by asking this:
“When you ask me about us getting off to a bad start, well, when does the `start’ end? I get asked about our `start’ after one game, two games, a week, a month. When does the `start’ end?”
Kelly managed the Twins to two World Series titles and a lot of bad starts, however you might measure them.
Thursday at Target Field, the Twins lost 5-2 in their home opener to the Houston Astros. The Twins are 2-5.
Is this a bad start?
Yes.
Is this enough of a bad start — long enough, or bad enough — to cause worthwhile worries?
Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton did something athletes rarely do when answering that question. He raised the specter of utter failure — and its effect on a team — before shrugging off the notion like a pitcher shaking off a catcher’s sign.