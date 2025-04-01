Mary McGrory was an editorialist and a reporter who was part of the greatness of the Washington Post with the Graham family. She was a New Englander and avowed Red Sox fan, which wasn’t much of an issue in D.C. after Bob Short moved the expansion Washington Senators to Arlington, Texas, in 1972.
There was a McGrory column dated Oct. 26, 1986, under the headline “Baseball’s Civilizing Spirit” that opened as follows:
“I don’t know about you tonight, but I’ll be glued to the screen, watching ‘The Natural’ — unless, of course, the World Series has gone to a seventh game.
“But the real reason I would give the film, as I have learned to call a movie, my total attention is that it strikes a blow for baseball, that lovely game that I think should be America’s national sport.”
As it turned out, McGrory received an opportunity to do both — watch Robert Redford hit his explosive home run in the film on Sunday night, since the World Series had a rainout at Shea Stadium, and then watch her Red Sox get beat in Game 7 on Monday.
Sadly, McGrory died at age 85 on April 20, 2004, early in a baseball season that concluded with the Red Sox winning their first World Series in 86 years. She had been a three-week-old when the Red Sox won their previous title in September 1918.
A number of years after McGrory’s gentle plea to make baseball America’s official sport, she made a concession that it wasn’t going to happen with a quote that has led innumerable essays on baseball’s decline here in the 21st Century:
“Baseball is what we were. Football is what we have become.”