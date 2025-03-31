Twins

White Sox hold Twins to two hits, belt three homers, and rumble to 9-0 victory

Through the first four games of the season, the Twins have been outscored 28-6.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 8:52PM
Chris Paddack's first start for the Twins this season was a rough one as he gave up nine runs to the White Sox in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

CHICAGO – The Twins haven’t even played a game in April, and they already descended into one of the lowest points imaginable to begin a season.

Facing a Chicago White Sox team that lost a record 121 games last year, the Twins were punked in a 9-0 loss Monday at Rate Field.

Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa were pulled for pinch hitters in the fourth inning because the game was already out of reach. The Twins didn’t record a hit in six innings against journeyman starter Martín Pérez, who tied a career high with nine strikeouts.

Chris Paddack lasted 3⅓ innings in his season debut, matching his career highs in runs (nine), earned runs (nine), walks (four) and homers allowed (three).

The Twins even used Willi Castro to pitch in the eighth inning.

Through the first four games of the season, the Twins have been outscored 28-6 and they’ve completed only one inning with a lead.

The White Sox were the league’s laughingstock last year. The announced crowd of 10,423 offered cheers when Castro lined a two-out single into right field to break up a no-hit bid in the seventh inning off White Sox reliever Mike Vasil.

View post on X

Pérez, the 33-year-old lefty who didn’t throw a pitcher above 90 mph, struck out five of his last six batters. He exited at 93 pitches with three walks and one hit batter.

The White Sox manufactured a rally in the second inning with small ball methods. Travis Jankowski opened the inning with a bunt single to third base, beating out a ball that third baseman Jose Miranda cleanly fielded with his barehand.

After former Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor followed with a single to center, Jacob Amaya unsuccessfully tried to drop a squeeze bunt with first baseman Ty France throwing out Jankowski at third base. On the next pitch, the White Sox executed a well-timed double steal with Taylor and Amaya.

Following a seven-pitch walk to load the bases, Luis Robert Jr. drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. One pitch later, Andrew Benintendi belted a three-run homer to right field, drilling an advertisement sign just above the Twins’ bullpen.

At that point, the Twins trailed by seven runs and recorded only five outs.

Paddack labored through a 32-pitch first inning, despite reaching a 0-2 count to four of the six batters. Miguel Vargas lined a fastball to center to complete an eight-pitch at-bat and Robert drew a six-pitch walk to set the table for Andrew Vaughn.

With first base open, Paddack opted to challenge Vaughn in a 3-1 count before leaving a slider over the middle of the plate. Vaughn drilled it over the left field wall for his first home run of the season.

In the third inning, Taylor lined a two-run homer to straightaway center field, a 92-mph fastball over the heart of the plate, and the ball carried a few feet over the outstretched glove of a leaping Buxton.

It’s the fifth time in Twins history they’ve started a season with a 0-4 record and it’s the first time since a 0-9 start in 2016.

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

