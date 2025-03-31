CHICAGO – The Twins haven’t even played a game in April, and they already descended into one of the lowest points imaginable to begin a season.
Facing a Chicago White Sox team that lost a record 121 games last year, the Twins were punked in a 9-0 loss Monday at Rate Field.
Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa were pulled for pinch hitters in the fourth inning because the game was already out of reach. The Twins didn’t record a hit in six innings against journeyman starter Martín Pérez, who tied a career high with nine strikeouts.
Chris Paddack lasted 3⅓ innings in his season debut, matching his career highs in runs (nine), earned runs (nine), walks (four) and homers allowed (three).
The Twins even used Willi Castro to pitch in the eighth inning.
Through the first four games of the season, the Twins have been outscored 28-6 and they’ve completed only one inning with a lead.
The White Sox were the league’s laughingstock last year. The announced crowd of 10,423 offered cheers when Castro lined a two-out single into right field to break up a no-hit bid in the seventh inning off White Sox reliever Mike Vasil.
Pérez, the 33-year-old lefty who didn’t throw a pitcher above 90 mph, struck out five of his last six batters. He exited at 93 pitches with three walks and one hit batter.