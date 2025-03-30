The surgeon who performed Paddack’s second Tommy John elbow surgery in 2022, Dr. Keith Meisner, “told me whenever I take time off, even just a couple of days, my body doesn’t respond very well to ramping back up. I have stiffness or arm fatigue the next time I get on a mound,” Paddack said. “It sounds crazy, but he convinced me of the idea of having a backyard catch like when I was a kid, throwing three of four times a day with my dad or brother. Or throwing a football around for a while, or just long-tossing. So I do something every day, just to keep the shoulder and elbow moving, just flexing the joints.”