ST. LOUIS – Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has used the so-called “torpedo bats” that suddenly gained notoriety Saturday when the New York Yankees hit a franchise-record nine home runs in a rout of the Milwaukee Brewers, some using the new bats.
They’re not for him, he said.
“I tried them awhile in spring training. … I feel like we need a full year of data to see how they play,” Correa said. “For me personally, the way I was hitting [before being injured last year], I was really comfortable with my bats. So why change?”
“Torpedo bats” conform to baseball rules restricting the size of bats, but they look unusual because the barrel of the bat is shifted several inches closer to the handle.
Several Twins players gave them a try in spring training, but it’s not yet clear how many Twins have chosen to make the switch. Catcher Ryan Jeffers used one Sunday but so far has declined to discuss his choice.
The difficulty Correa experienced with them is that “pitches running away from you are going to be a little tough,” he said. “Cutters, sweepers, sliders, any pitch running away that you hit further down the bat, those are tougher to hit hard.”
If you’re confident you will be facing pitches inside, the bat has more usefulness, he said.
“Everyone breaking into you, you may have better contact because there’s more of the barrel there than in a normal bat,” Correa said. “It doesn’t feel different when you swing it. It feels different when you make contact, though, because the barrel is in a different place.”