ST. LOUIS - Carlos Correa has played on three World Series teams, and he recognizes the signs of a winner, he says, in the Twins’ clubhouse.
“Everywhere you look, we’re very good. I feel great about where our rotation is at right now. Our bullpen isn’t just good, but nasty. And the lineup is very strong — if we stay on the field,” Correa said. “But if you take out the best two or three hitters from any team in baseball for a couple months, you saw what happens.”
What happened, when Correa, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Royce Lewis were all limited by injuries to fewer than 110 games in 2024, was a late-season collapse that still stings. The Twins, within two games of first place in the AL Central Division as late as Aug. 24, went 9-18 in September and finished fourth, 10½ games out.
But Correa, who puts himself through a 20-minute foot workout each day — he resembles a ballet dancer hopping and stretching and pirouetting on the turf — to prevent a recurrence of the plantar fasciitis that has ruined each of his past two seasons, says he sees an especially positive sign about the 2025 Twins.
“Buck is healthy,” Correa said, “and Buck is ready.”
Actually, Buxton had his first fully healthy offseason in more than a half-decade, and he followed it up with a strong spring training performance. He totaled 13 hits in 41 at-bats (a .317 batting average) with three homers, two doubles and a 1.005 OPS.
He homered in two of his last three Grapefruit League games, connecting on a 95-mph fastball from Pirates closer David Bednar on Monday, and even one of his strikeouts against Toronto’s Max Scherzer came after a 10-pitch battle.
“Obviously, I’m going in feeling good,” Buxton said. “That makes a big difference when you’re not searching for stuff going into a season. That’s the exciting part of it.”