Twins

Randy Dobnak claims final spot on Twins’ Opening Day roster

The 30-year-old righthander started 24 games for the St. Paul Saints last season.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 4:01PM
Randy Dobnak grabbed the final spot on the Twins Opening Day roster. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Randy Dobnak was scheduled to pitch five innings in a minor league spring training game Sunday until the plan changed the night beforehand.

“They told me, ‘You’re only going to throw two [innings] just to keep your arm ready in case we need you,‘” Dobnak said.

That was Dobnak’s first hint, after he was cut from big-league camp on March 9, that could be on the Twins’ Opening Day roster.

On Monday night, one day before the Twins broke camp, Dobnak learned he was headed with the team to St. Louis, filling the last open spot in the bullpen. He will serve as the club’s long reliever at the start of the season.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” said Dobnak, who made his first Opening Day team since 2021.

The Twins opted to send non-roster relievers Scott Blewett and Anthony Misiewicz to Class AAA because they are out of minor league options once they are added to the 40-man roster. It’s expected to be a short-term absence for Brock Stewart, who will start the season on the 15-day injured list, so the Twins didn’t want to potentially lose an out-of-options reliever in early April.

Dobnak, 30, is out of minor league options, but a team would have to assume the prorated amount of his $3 million salary, plus a $1.2 million buyout for future club options, if it claimed him off waivers, making it more likely he will clear waivers and remain in the organization.

It has been a solid spring for Dobnak. He pitched six scoreless innings in the Grapefruit League with seven strikeouts and three walks. When he pitched two innings against Boston’s minor leaguers Sunday, he struck out three across two scoreless innings with a 92-mph fastball while generating several whiffs with his 85-86 mph changeup.

“Coming into this spring, I just wanted to work a little more on my command,” Dobnak said. “At this point in my career, my stuff is moving a lot, which is fun, but it’s also very challenging.”

2025 Twins Opening Day roster

Catchers: Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez.

Infielders: Ty France, Willi Castro, Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda, Edouard Julien and Mickey Gasper.

Related Coverage

Twins

Which Twins prospects might we see at Target Field before summer’s end?

Twins

Two surprises as Twins nearly finalize Opening Day roster

Twins

Can Twins lineup improve in 2025?

Twins

Twins want to compete for title of ‘Best Bullpen In Baseball’

Outfielders: Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach, Harrison Bader and DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Starting pitchers: Pablo López, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Bullpen: Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Cole Sands, Danny Coulombe, Jorge Alcala, Louie Varland, Justin Topa and Randy Dobnak.

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Randy Dobnak claims final spot on Twins’ Opening Day roster

card image

The 30-year-old righthander started 24 games for the St. Paul Saints last season.

Twins

Which Twins prospects might we see at Target Field before summer’s end?

card image

Sports

Souhan: Thirty years of Twins spring training memories

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image