Mickey Gasper, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. earn spots on Twins' Opening Day roster

The team opens the season on Thursday in St. Louis with 25 of 26 spots seemingly set.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 3:47PM
Mickey Gasper, acquired in an offseason trade with Boston, has made the Twins' Opening Day roster. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

FORT MYERS, FLA. – One day after Mickey Gasper had a nasty gash on the inside of his left ankle, a cut that required six stitches when he was spiked fielding a ground ball, he received some of the best news of his baseball career.

Gasper, a 29-year-old who spent seven years in the minor leagues before he debuted with the Boston Red Sox at the end of last season, learned he made his first Opening Day roster Monday morning.

“I made it, one of the 30 MLB teams in the world,” said Gasper, who was a 27th-round pick in 2018 out of Bryant University, a round that does not exist in the MLB Draft anymore. “When you put it in perspective like that, it’s exciting. Keeps that fire in me going, just to go out and show what I’ve got.”

The Twins acquired Gasper in a Christmas Eve trade for lefty reliever Jovani Moran. Gasper, hitless in 18 career major league at-bats, gives the club a switch-hitting backup infielder with experience at first base, second base and catcher.

During 17 Grapefruit League games, Gasper batted .308 with two homers, six RBI, eight walks and five strikeouts. The Twins signaled his role when they had him catch Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Jorge Alcala and Louie Varland at the end of spring training games, preparing for a third catcher role in the regular season, and they purposefully used him as a pinch-hitter in a game last week.

“It’s pretty cool, I’m not going to lie,” Gasper said. “It’s a dream come true. Everyone wants to play on Opening Day. My goal is to help the team win every single day. My parents are here right now. I’m sure some more emotions and words to think of will come by once I see them. It’s going to be a cool moment.”

Gasper had a breakout season in the minor leagues last year, batting .328 with a .429 on-base percentage in 311 at-bats split between Class AA and Class AAA. He’s been a popular player in the Twins clubhouse with bench coach Jayce Tingler calling him “kind of an old-time baseball player.”

Harrison Bader, walking by as Gasper spoke with reporters, joked that Gasper shouldn’t have left Sunday’s game with fewer than 10 stitches.

“When I was like 12 years old and we lost a game, I remember letting my dad know I had a good day in the car ride home, and I heard an earful about it,” Gasper said. “Being a teammate is a lot more important than yourself. If I can come out and work every day and just play hard and give it everything, I think guys appreciate that in this game.”

Twins set bulk of roster

DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who debuted with the Twins last September and played in six big-league games, was told he made the Opening Day roster and Austin Martin was optioned to Class AAA.

Keirsey, 27, is an excellent defensive outfielder and he gives the Twins some speed and a lefty bat off the bench.

The Twins still have an open spot in the bullpen after informing relievers Eiberson Castellano, Scott Blewett and Anthony Misiewicz that they didn’t make the roster, which they could fill with a waiver claim, a signing or bringing back a reliever that was cut earlier in camp like Kody Funderburk or Randy Dobnak. But they appear set with 25 of their 26 players on the roster:

Catchers — Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez.

Infielders — Carlos Correa, Ty France, Willi Castro, Jose Miranda, Edouard Julien and Gasper.

Outfielders — Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach, Bader and Keirsey.

Starting pitchers — Pablo López, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Bullpen — Duran, Jax, Cole Sands, Danny Coulombe, Alcala, Varland, Justin Topa and the open spot.

Injured list — Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Brock Stewart and Michael Tonkin.

