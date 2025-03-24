FORT MYERS, FLA. – One day after Mickey Gasper had a nasty gash on the inside of his left ankle, a cut that required six stitches when he was spiked fielding a ground ball, he received some of the best news of his baseball career.
Gasper, a 29-year-old who spent seven years in the minor leagues before he debuted with the Boston Red Sox at the end of last season, learned he made his first Opening Day roster Monday morning.
“I made it, one of the 30 MLB teams in the world,” said Gasper, who was a 27th-round pick in 2018 out of Bryant University, a round that does not exist in the MLB Draft anymore. “When you put it in perspective like that, it’s exciting. Keeps that fire in me going, just to go out and show what I’ve got.”
The Twins acquired Gasper in a Christmas Eve trade for lefty reliever Jovani Moran. Gasper, hitless in 18 career major league at-bats, gives the club a switch-hitting backup infielder with experience at first base, second base and catcher.
During 17 Grapefruit League games, Gasper batted .308 with two homers, six RBI, eight walks and five strikeouts. The Twins signaled his role when they had him catch Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Jorge Alcala and Louie Varland at the end of spring training games, preparing for a third catcher role in the regular season, and they purposefully used him as a pinch-hitter in a game last week.
“It’s pretty cool, I’m not going to lie,” Gasper said. “It’s a dream come true. Everyone wants to play on Opening Day. My goal is to help the team win every single day. My parents are here right now. I’m sure some more emotions and words to think of will come by once I see them. It’s going to be a cool moment.”
Gasper had a breakout season in the minor leagues last year, batting .328 with a .429 on-base percentage in 311 at-bats split between Class AA and Class AAA. He’s been a popular player in the Twins clubhouse with bench coach Jayce Tingler calling him “kind of an old-time baseball player.”
Harrison Bader, walking by as Gasper spoke with reporters, joked that Gasper shouldn’t have left Sunday’s game with fewer than 10 stitches.