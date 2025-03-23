Twins' Brooks Lee will open season on injured list after back acts up

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Twins infielder Brooks Lee sounded disappointed that his back has acted up again, despite how often he works to prevent a recurrence of a problem that has dogged him before.
Lee said Sunday he will open the season on the injured list as he recovers from lower back tightness. He hasn’t played in a spring training game since being scratched from the lineup Thursday.
“Some days I just wake up and it’s not in a good spot, that’s how it was [on Thursday] — woke up, didn’t feel right,” said the 24-year-old Lee, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft. “You don’t know the reason why, but it just flares up randomly.”
He felt a spasm, he said, and was in pain for a couple of days. “I still have some aches, but [it’s] a lot better,” Lee said. “Treatment started [Saturday]. … Hopefully in five or six days, I start testing [my] rotation and start doing a swing buildup. Last time, it took three months. Hopefully, this one is pretty short.”
The Twins will open the season this week with at least four players on the injured list: infielders Lee and Royce Lewis and righthanded relievers Brock Stewart and Michael Tonkin.
Gasper gashed
The worst day of Mickey Gasper’s spring camp with the Twins began with him leading off Sunday’s game with a long home run at JetBlue Park. It was not a harbinger of good things to come.
That’s because when Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story led off the second inning with a ground ball up the middle, Gasper, playing second base, raced over to try to make a play. But shortstop Brandon Winokur was already there, and the infielders collided and fell to the ground.
Gasper waved to the dugout that he was OK, but manager Rocco Baldelli and assistant athletic trainer Masa Abe came out to check anyway. They discovered Gasper had been spiked during the collision, opening an ugly gash on his left ankle.