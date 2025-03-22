Twins reliever Brock Stewart will begin season on injured list

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Brock Stewart threw around 20 pitches in a minor league game Saturday against the Boston Red Sox’s Class AAA club, but it’ll likely be a couple of weeks before he is pitching in a major league game.
Stewart was informed he will begin the season on the Twins’ 15-day injured list. His buildup this spring was slightly delayed after he underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery last August, and he exited an outing March 15 with a minor hamstring issue.
“We have to keep our eyes open to the end goal here, which isn’t just the start of the season,” Twins head trainer Nick Paparesta said last week. “It’s the whole season.”
The Twins have two relievers — Stewart and Michael Tonkin — who will begin the season on the IL, along with third baseman Royce Lewis. The expectation is Stewart will be ready to join the Twins in mid-April.
During Saturday’s minor league game, Stewart threw around 20 pitches with manager Rocco Baldelli, pitching coach Pete Maki and General Manager Jeremy Zoll watching nearby.
Stewart allowed a home run to Nathan Hickey on his last pitch, staying on the mound after retiring his first three batters to reach his pitch count. With a fastball sitting at 95-96 mph, Stewart struck out Vaughn Grissom before he induced a groundout and a flyout.
The 33-year-old Stewart said he understood the Twins’ decision to put him on the IL, but he wished he could break camp with the big-league club. Stewart, still working on improving his command of his pitches, has showcased his typical velocity range during camp.
Twins have open bullpen spot
With Stewart unavailable for the start of the season, three relievers remain in big-league camp with one spot open in the bullpen: a pair of righthanders, Rule 5 pick Eiberson Castellano and Scott Blewett, and lefty Anthony Misiewicz. The latter two pitchers are non-roster invitees to camp and out of minor league options if they are added to the 40-man roster.