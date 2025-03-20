Twins

Capturing Twins spring training moments in a different light

Minnesota Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez used a Fujifilm Instax SQ6 to take a look at players in a non-traditional way.

By Carlos Gonzalez

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 1:00PM
Minnesota Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez's Fujifilm Instax SQ6 camera caught some candid moments at Twins spring training. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

FORT MYERS, FLA. — When I was assigned to cover Twins spring training, I knew my main responsibility would be to photograph players our reporters and columnist would be writing about, then taking portraits and building a file of images for use with stories publishing on later dates.

Spring training is one of the most relaxed atmospheres in professional sports, so I thought it would be fun to capture that with an instant camera.

Most people associate instant cameras with the brand Polaroid, but I used a Fujifilm Instax SQ6. The camera produced images soon after making them on the practice fields of Lee Health Sports Complex.

I made a point to always carry it with me so I would have it ready when a moment suited for the camera developed near me. I would sometimes get a curious look from players when they saw me using a little plastic camera while I had professional digital cameras on both my shoulders.

Then, after pushing the button and hearing the noise of the shutter, the film would pop up from the top of the camera and slowly develop into a photograph. The players’ curious look would often turn into a smile or knowing nod.

about the writer

Carlos Gonzalez

Photographer

Carlos Gonzalez is veteran of the Minnesota Star Tribune photo staff. He covers a variety of assignments including news, features and sports.

