FORT MYERS, FLA. – A few days after the Twins lost third baseman Royce Lewis to a strained hamstring, there is at least some concern with another infielder.
Brooks Lee was scratched from the lineup in Thursday’s spring training game because of lower back tightness, and he was replaced by Jose Miranda at third base.
Lee was unavailable for comment as he sought treatment in the trainer’s room, but the Twins announced he was considered day to day.
“I saw him when he was coming in this morning, and he was OK,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Then he mentioned something to the training staff that something was bothering him. We’re going to treat it in a day-to-day fashion. We’ll see how he comes in [Friday]. We’ll see how much it’s improved, if it’s improved, and go from there.
“There is really nothing else to be done because we don’t think this is something more than potentially a muscle spasm. Let it rest and see where he’s at.”
Lee, 24, had a history of back injuries before the Twins drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2022. He was sidelined for the first six weeks of the minor league season last year after he experienced back spasms at the end of spring training.
Paddack sharp vs. Red Sox
Chris Paddack is scheduled to make one more start this spring, but it’ll be hard to top how good he looked Thursday in the Twins’ 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Hammond Stadium.
Paddack struck out seven in 4⅔ innings, permitting four hits, one run and two walks. Red Sox batters whiffed on 16 of their 38 swings against him as he reached 97 mph with his fastball and showcased good movement on his curveball and changeup.