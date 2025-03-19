FORT MYERS, FLA. – Limited to 58 minor league games per season over the past four years because of various injuries, Emmanuel Rodriguez is the biggest enigma in the Twins’ farm system.
“I haven’t even showed half of what Emmanuel Rodriguez can do,” the 22-year-old center fielder said in Spanish. “My goal is to play more games, to play a full season healthy, and that’s where I’m going to show what Emmanuel can do.”
Rodriguez, despite four injury-plagued seasons, is ranked as a consensus top 50 prospect in the sport and the No. 2 prospect in the organization behind Walker Jenkins. When he’s on the field, he has displayed a unique skillset with few comparable players in the big leagues.
His stats show his potential. In 37 games at Class AA last year, the 5-11, 210-pound lefty batter produced a .298 batting average and a .479 on-base percentage with eight homers, 12 doubles, 20 RBI, 40 runs and nine stolen bases.
And he started the season as the seventh-youngest player in the Texas League.
Even his batting practices are different. He rarely chases pitches. As a coach tosses him baseballs, it’s common to see him watch four or five pitches in a row until one enters the strike zone. He drew a walk in 24.4% of his plate appearances last year, which was tops in the minors.
When he unleashes swings, it’s clear why pitchers often choose to walk him. As he hit inside the batting cages for the first time during Twins camp — he was sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle sprain — a couple of nearby ushers peeked inside and asked who was making those unmistakable loud cracks with the bat.
The way teams measure the high-end power potential for young hitters is their 90th percentile exit velocity, isolating the top 10% of a player’s batted balls. Among Baseball America’s top 100 prospects this year, Rodriguez led the entire list with a 110.1 mph exit velocity. Some teams have analytical models that view Rodriguez as a top five overall prospect.