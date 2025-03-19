FORT MYERS, Fla. — His cousin is a Broadway actor, playwright and composer, so Jose Miranda knows something about encores.
He believes he’s ready to provide one now.
The Twins’ infielder (and cousin to Hamilton playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda) stepped in when Royce Lewis was injured on Opening Day of the 2024 season, and provided a reasonable facsimile of Lewis’ production during the two months he missed. Miranda batted .280 with nine doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs during those 44 games until Lewis’ June 4 return.
“It’s part of being a team. Things happen in this game, things we can’t control, and you have to be prepared,” Miranda said. “I felt ready, even before he got hurt.”
Same thing now. Miranda has been spending time at first base this spring, hoping for playing time when Lewis is in the lineup, either there or as designated hitter.
Suddenly, after Lewis suffered a strained left hamstring while running to first base on Sunday, Miranda figures to be manager Rocco Baldelli’s most frequent choice at third base for as long as Lewis is out.
“I love the challenge, and I’m looking forward to it. I’m ready,” Miranda said. “We have a strong lineup, and I want to help keep it that way.”
But he knows that challenge comes with an expiration date once Lewis’ hamstring heals. So Miranda plans to keep working at first base, hoping he convinces Baldelli to keep his bat in the lineup alongside Lewis.