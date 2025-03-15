Twins.TV, brought to you by Major League Baseball, will offer its first sample Sunday

“There is this little chime, very subtle, and on the lower left of your screen will appear a fun note, stat or background on the player or situation or the game. It’s being built in conjunction with Sportradar,” a sports data analyst, Provus said, and will often be staffed by longtime Twins blogger Brandon Warne, among others. “It may happen once a game, it may happen five times. It seems to have a Pavlov’s dog kind of reaction to it — if you hear the little chime, you think, ‘Oh, this may be interesting.’ And you look at the screen to see what’s noteworthy.”