Major League Baseball’s offseason does not begin until the World Series concludes, but the Twins made a big move Tuesday.
Twins have a new TV partner: Major League Baseball
The team’s television broadcasts next season will be produced and distributed by MLB.
The Twins announced they will have their TV broadcasts produced and distributed by the league next season. MLB handled the broadcasts for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres this year, which included availability on cable and satellite providers along with a direct-to-consumer streaming option.
The announcement ends the Twins’ relationship with Diamond Sports Group, Bally Sports North’s parent company, after their contract expired following their season.
For the three teams MLB produced this year, games could be streamed locally for $99.99 per season ($19.99 per month) with no blackouts.
The Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers are joining the Twins for MLB-produced broadcasts next year, and the Texas Rangers announced they are splitting with Diamond Sports.
MLB boasted in its announcement that Twins broadcasts reached 1.08 million homes through Bally Sports North last year, and the new agreement will allow them to expand to an estimated 4.4 million homes. The Twins are expected to receive less money through their new TV deal, but it should lead to reaching more fans.
At the All-Star Game, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Padres were approaching 40,000 digital subscribers.
“We’ve had real success on the digital side,” Manfred said. “Having said that, from a revenue perspective, it is not generating what the [regional sports networks] did. The RSNs were a great business, lots of people paid for programming they didn’t necessarily want. It’s hard to replicate that kind of revenue absent that kind of bundling concept.”
